Patrick Reed, Torque GC top power rankings for $25,000,000 LIV Golf Greenbrier

LIV golfers are heading for their next event in Greenbrier, which will take place from August 4 to 6 at The Old White Golf Course. The tournament has a purse of $25 million and features 48 golfers.

Patrick Reed tops the power rankings for this week's event followed by Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, and Brooks Koepka. Reed, who is looking for his first LIV Golf win, has finished seven times in the top 5, including his second-place finish at the London event this season.

Cameron Smith won the London event and displayed a great performance throughout the season. Although he could not defend his title at The Open Championship last month, Smith is looking for his second victory at the LIV Golf event.

With three top-10 finishes in the last five LIV Golf events, Joaquin Niemann is yet another favorite for this week. Sebastian Munoz is also in good form and can win the first LIV Golf title on Sunday.

Here is a list of the top power rankings for golfers playing at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier:

1. Patrick Reed

2. Cameron Smith

3. Joaquin Niemann

4. Sebastian Munoz

5. Brooks Koepka

6. Cameron Tringale

7. Henrik Stenson

8. Bryson DeChambeau

9. Talor Gooch

The team's power rankings were led by Torque GC. Given Munoz and Niemann's strong performances, Torque can put on a spectacle this week in Greenbrier that will be worth seeing.

Here are the power rankings for the team for the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier event:

1. Torque GC

2. RangeGoats GC

3. 4Aces GC

4. Iron Heads GC

5. Majesticks GC

6. Ripper GC

Patrick Reed's LIV Golf results in 2023

Reed has played in nine events in the second season of LIV Golf. He started his journey at Mayakoba and finished in 38th place, following his 18th-place finish at Tucson.

Here are the results of all the events Patrick Reed played this season on LIV Golf:

Mayakoba

Result: 38

Tucson

Result: 18

Orlando

Result: 4

Adelaide

Result: 3

Singapore

Result: 14

Tulsa

Result: 12

DC

Result: 39

Andalucía

Result: 5

London

Result: 2

LIV golfers rankings

Talor Gooch topped the leaderboard of the LIV Golf 2023 with a total score of 137. Cameron Smith settled in second place followed by Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

Here are the LIV Golf rankings as of August 2023:

1. Talor Gooch: 137

2. Cameron Smith: 130

3. Brooks Koepka: 112

4. Patrick Reed: 102

5. Dustin Johnson: 96

6. Branden Grace: 87

7. Harold Varner III: 81

8. Sebastian Munoz: 80

9. Peter Uihlein: 78

10. Mito Pereira: 75

11. Charles Howell III: 74

12. Cameron Tringale: 70

13. Bryson DeChambeau: 64

14. Carlos Ortiz: 63

15. Dean Burmester: 59

16. Sergio Garcia: 55

17. Louis Oosthuizen: 54

18. Jason Kokrak: 53

19. Peter Perez: 47

20. Brendan Steele: 46

21. Anirban Lahiri: 43

22. Danny Lee: 41

23. Henrik Stenson: 41

24. Joaquin Niemann: 40

25. Kevin Na: 38

26. Marc Leishman: 33

27. Matthew Wolff: 33

28. Scott Vincent: 30

29. Eugenio Chacarra: 24

30. David Puig: 22

31. Ian Poulter: 22

32. Richard Bland: 21

33. Paul Casey: 19

34. Thomas Pieters: 19

35. Matt Jones: 18

36. Bubba Watson: 18

37. Ogletree: 14

38. Charl Schwartzel: 12

39. Sam Horsfield: 10

40. Laurie Canter: 10

41. Abraham Ancer: 8

42. Graeme McDowell: 7

43. Phil Mickelson: 7

44. Jediah Morgan: 3

45. Lee Westwood: 2

46. Bernd Wiesberger: 2

47. Chase Koepka: 1

48. Martin Kaymer: 0

49. James Piot: 0

50. Sihwan Kim: 0