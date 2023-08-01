Where is LIV Golf Greenbrier being held? All you need to know about the venue

The 2023 season of the LIV Golf Series now moves on to the Greenbrier event, which will be held between August 4 and 6 at the iconic Old White Golf Course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Old White Golf Course was built all the way back in 1913, and is considered to be one of the pillars of American golf. The course was designed by Charles Blair Macdonald, and opened for play in 1914. The legendary course was named after the Great Old White hotel, which preceeded the course from 1858 to 1922.

Macdonald is considered to be the father of American Golf Course Architecture, and needless to say, the course reflects the signs of great architecture. The course was modelled around some of the most iconic European courses, including Shinnecock Hills, Merion and Oakmont.

The course spans over 1786 yards, and has a par of 71. The eighth hole of the course was modeled after the Redan at North Berwick, the 13th hole after the Alps at Prestwick and the 15th hole after the Eden at St. Andrews.

The course, which will host the Greenbrier Classic, underwent remodelling under Lester George, who carried out an extensive renovation program. LIV Golf players will find the opening hole to be a rather challenging one, where the balls need to be directed left of the center.

The 18th is the shortest par-3 hole on the course, standing at 155 yards. On the other hand, the 16th hole is the longest hole, standing at par-4 and 507 yards. The Old White was named Golf Digest’s Best New Remodel again in 2017.

The LIV Golf Series will see a 54-hole play off at the Old White next week. Several golfers have already played on the course, including Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambueau and Brooks Koepka.