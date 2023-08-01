LIV Golf Greenbrier preview: Schedule, prize money purse, top players, and more

The LIV Golf Greenbrier, the 10th event on the league's schedule, will take place from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6, at The Old White at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.
Similar to previous tournaments on the Saudi-backed circuit, the Greenbrier event will also be a 54-hole event with no cut.
Schedule
Here's the schedule for LIV Golf Greenbrier:
Friday, August 4:
Round 1: 1:15 pm ET shotgun start
Saturday, August 5:
Round 2: 1:15 pm ET shotgun start
Sunday, August 6:
Round 3: 1:05 pm ET shotgun start
Telecast and streaming
The LIV Golf Greenbrier will be televised live on CW. The first round will not be telecast but instead streamed on the CW App. Fans can enjoy the live coverage on CW from 1 to 6 pm ET on the weekends.
Fans outside the US region will have to download LIV Golf Plus, the official app of the Saudi-backed circuit, available on both Android and iOS.
Prize pool
Forty-eight players, split into 12 teams, will compete for the $25 million purse. While $20 million is reserved for the individual portion, teams will fight for the remaining $5 million. While the winning individual will bag the sum of $4 million, the winning team will receive $3 million, divided equally among four players.
Who are the top players at the LIV Golf Greenbrier?
Some big names such as Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson will be back in action after the 2023 Open Championship. Talor Gooch has been the best performer this season with three wins.
Koepka, Johnson, and Smith have won one each, and Mickelson has yet to open his winning account. Johnson's 4Aces GC is leading the team standings after nine events. Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC is placed second, followed by Range Goats GC.
Here are the top-50 players in the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier field:
- Cameron Smith (8)
- Brooks Koepka (13)
- Joaquin Niemann (44)
- Patrick Reed (50)
Here's the complete field:
- Abraham Ancer
- Anirban Lahiri
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Branden Grace
- Brendan Steele
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Bubba Watson
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Carlos Ortiz
- Charl Schwartzel
- Charles Howell III
- Chase Koepka
- Danny Lee
- David Puig
- Dean Burmester
- Dustin Johnson
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Graeme McDowell
- Harold Varner III
- Henrik Stenson
- Ian Poulter
- James Piot
- Jason Kokrak
- Jed Morgan
- Joaquin Niemann
- Kevin Na
- Lee Westwood
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Marc Leishman
- Martin Kaymer
- Matt Jones
- Matthew Wolff
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Paul Casey
- Peter Uihlein
- Phil Mickelson
- Richard Bland
- Sam Horsfield
- Scott Vincent
- Sebastian Munoz
- Sergio Garcia
- Sihwan Kim
- Talor Gooch
- Thomas Pieters
Odds for the LIV Golf Greenbrier
Cameron Smith, who won the LIV Golf London, the most recent on the league's schedule, is a clear favorite to win his second title of the season. He is 15/2 to win his second straight event.
Here are the oddsmakers' favorites for the LIV Golf Greenbrier:
- Cameron Smith: 15/2
- Brooks Koepka: 12/1
- Bryson DeChambeau: 12/1
- Dustin Johnson: 14/1
- Patrick Reed: 14/1
- Talor Gooch: 16/1
- Joaquin Niemann: 16/1