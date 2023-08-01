LIV Golf Greenbrier preview: Schedule, prize money purse, top players, and more

The LIV Golf Greenbrier, the 10th event on the league's schedule, will take place from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6, at The Old White at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Similar to previous tournaments on the Saudi-backed circuit, the Greenbrier event will also be a 54-hole event with no cut.

Schedule

Here's the schedule for LIV Golf Greenbrier:

Friday, August 4:

Round 1: 1:15 pm ET shotgun start

Saturday, August 5:

Round 2: 1:15 pm ET shotgun start

Sunday, August 6:

Round 3: 1:05 pm ET shotgun start

Telecast and streaming

The LIV Golf Greenbrier will be televised live on CW. The first round will not be telecast but instead streamed on the CW App. Fans can enjoy the live coverage on CW from 1 to 6 pm ET on the weekends.

Fans outside the US region will have to download LIV Golf Plus, the official app of the Saudi-backed circuit, available on both Android and iOS.

Prize pool

Forty-eight players, split into 12 teams, will compete for the $25 million purse. While $20 million is reserved for the individual portion, teams will fight for the remaining $5 million. While the winning individual will bag the sum of $4 million, the winning team will receive $3 million, divided equally among four players.

Who are the top players at the LIV Golf Greenbrier?

Cameron Smith during the Open Championship 2023

Some big names such as Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson will be back in action after the 2023 Open Championship. Talor Gooch has been the best performer this season with three wins.

Koepka, Johnson, and Smith have won one each, and Mickelson has yet to open his winning account. Johnson's 4Aces GC is leading the team standings after nine events. Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC is placed second, followed by Range Goats GC.

Here are the top-50 players in the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier field:

Cameron Smith (8)

Brooks Koepka (13)

Joaquin Niemann (44)

Patrick Reed (50)

Here's the complete field:

Abraham Ancer

Anirban Lahiri

Bernd Wiesberger

Branden Grace

Brendan Steele

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III

Chase Koepka

Danny Lee

David Puig

Dean Burmester

Dustin Johnson

Eugenio Chacarra

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Henrik Stenson

Ian Poulter

James Piot

Jason Kokrak

Jed Morgan

Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Na

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman

Martin Kaymer

Matt Jones

Matthew Wolff

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Peter Uihlein

Phil Mickelson

Richard Bland

Sam Horsfield

Scott Vincent

Sebastian Munoz

Sergio Garcia

Sihwan Kim

Talor Gooch

Thomas Pieters

Odds for the LIV Golf Greenbrier

Cameron Smith, who won the LIV Golf London, the most recent on the league's schedule, is a clear favorite to win his second title of the season. He is 15/2 to win his second straight event.

Here are the oddsmakers' favorites for the LIV Golf Greenbrier:

Cameron Smith: 15/2

Brooks Koepka: 12/1

Bryson DeChambeau: 12/1

Dustin Johnson: 14/1

Patrick Reed: 14/1

Talor Gooch: 16/1

Joaquin Niemann: 16/1