LIV Golf generated less than $100 million in revenue during the 2023 season with an estimated $3 million return from TV: Report

As per reports, LIV Golf was not able to generate even $100 million during the 2023 season, and its TV revenue was also not more than $3 million this year. This year, the LIV Golf League had 14 events, and nearly half of the events were pitted against PGA Tour events. This resulted in overlapping telecasts, but the reports claim the PGA Tour edged out its rival by a significant margin.

The PGA Tour has a $5 billion media deal with NBC, CBS, Warner Bros., Discovery, and ESPN until 2030. Besides, they also have another $5 billion in revenue through sponsorship deals with FedEx, AT&T, and Mastercard. On the other hand, the Saudi-backed circuit didn't have many revenue options.

The PIF-sponsored league was expecting the big names to attract sponsors, but they didn't achieve much success. The 4Aces did sign Extracurricular as their apparel sponsor, while the Fireballs had Mexico Infrastructure Partners as their sponsor, but it was still not enough. As per Golf.com, LIV's revenue couldn't exceed $100 million this year.

Earlier this year, LIV Golf had cracked a broadcast deal with CW under the revenue-sharing model. While the PGA Tour earned around $700 million via the traditional model, the Saudi-backed league couldn't earn more than $3 million.

Reports state that LIV's expenses have touched nearly $2 billion in its two seasons. The expenses include a more than $500 million deal with Jon Rahm, one of the biggest names in the sport at the moment. It will be interesting to see if he will be able to attract fans in the upcoming season or if the league will continue to struggle.

Who is currently signed with LIV Golf? Players list explored for the 2024 season

Currently, nine teams have filled their rosters, while three teams are yet to complete their squads. As for Jon Rahm, he will be given a separate team, which will be announced before the LIV Golf Mayakoba, the inaugural event of the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Kalle Samooja, Jinichiro Kozuma, and Kieran Vincent were the three names who earned membership for the 2024 season after securing the top three positions at the inaugural LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi.

Here is the current roster for the LIV Golf 2024 season:

4ACES GC

Dustin Johnson (captain)

Patrick Reed

Peter Uihlein

Pat Perez

CRUSHERS GC

Bryson DeChambeau (captain)

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

FIREBALLS GC

Sergio Garcia (captain)

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

David Puig

HY FLYERS GC

Phil Mickelson (captain)

Cameron Tringale

Brendan Steele

Andy Ogletree

MAJESTICKS GC

Ian Poulter (Captain)

Lee Westwood (Captain)

Henrik Stenson (Captain)

Sam Horsfield

RANGE GOATS GC

Bubba Watson (Captain)

Harold Varner III

Thomas Pieters

Matthew Wolff

SMASH GC

Brooks Koepka (Captain)

Jason Kokrak

Talor Gooch

Graeme McDowell

STINGER GC

Louis Oosthuizen (Captain)

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

Dean Burmester

TORQUE GC

Joaquin Niemann (Captain)

Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz

Carlos Ortiz

IRON HEADS GC

Kevin Na (Captain)

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

TBD

RIPPER GC

Cameron Smith (Captain)

Marc Leishman

TBD

TBD

CLEEKS GC

Martin Kaymer (Captain)

Richard Bland

TBD

TBD