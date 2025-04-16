LIV Golf Influencer unravels ‘dream collab’ between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are a dream pairing for every golf fan, and the YouTube golfer who recently collaborated with LIV Golf, Grant Horvat, is no different. Recently, he appeared on The Smylie Show hosted by Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme.

The anchors asked him about his dream collab, and as expected, it was Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. However, there was an additional interesting pick by Horvat, and he said:

"Dream collab, I would say, would be Phil and I vs Tiger and Charlie." (37:45 onwards)

Continuing further, he said it is something that he is working on.

"And that is, for sure, the one we're working on."

Horvat then talked about having Charlie Woods in this collab and said he has played with him before in Jupiter, and revealed he is playing with him again on Friday.

"Oh yeah, Charlie. Charlie's awesome. Yeah, we actually play a good bit together in Jupiter, playing with him Friday actually. So he's awesome, and we have a great time together. And he's maturing and getting so, so much better at golf," Horvat said.

He continued further and said that while filming a video with Tiger Woods, he talked about his son Charlie before the start of the video.

"When I did the video with Tiger, we got to talk about Charlie for a little bit before the video started. And like he's just growing up super fast and hitting the ball so far, so yeah, it's been a lot of fun hanging with him, but that would be, that would be our dream club for sure," he added.

Grant Horvat is one of the most well-known golfing entities on YouTube, where he has over 1.15 million subscribers. The 26-year-old shares regular golfing content while collaborating with other YouTube and pro golfers.

Even Phil Mickelson recently started his YouTube channel, and the duo collaborates and plays golf with each other regularly.

Grant Horvat collaborates with LIV Golfers for the Duels Miami tournament

Grant Horvat with Phil Mickelson at LIV Golf Miami - Previews - Source: Getty

Grant Horvat posted a video on his YouTube channel recently where six LIV Golfers and six YouTube golfers collaborated and played a nine-hole match.

The six LIV Golfers were Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Bubba Watson, and Sergio Garcia, while Grant Horvat, Fat Perez, Wesley Bryan, Luke Kwon, George Bryan, and Rick Shiels were from the world of YouTube.

Cameron Smith teamed up with Fat Perez, Bubba Watson with Luke Kwon, Sergio Garcia with George Bryan, Phil Mickelson with Grant Horvat, Dustin Johnson with Wesley Bryan, and Joaquin Niemann with Rick Shiels.

They played the 9-hole game for $250,000 during the LIV Golf Miami week at the Trump National Doral golf course. After nine holes, Team Garcia was tied with Team Watson as both teams carded -5 for the event. The tournament then headed into the playoffs, which were eventually won by Garcia and Bryan.

