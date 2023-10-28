LIV Golf launches Crushers GC Limited edition Team Champion t-shirts: Price, where to buy, and more

LIV Golf 2023 season Team Championship went to Bryson DeChambaeau-led Crushers GC at the Trump National Doral, Miami last week. Thanks to the efforts of Anirban Lahiri and captain Bryson DeChambeau, they sealed a victory over Bubba Watson's RangeGoat GC

Recently, the League launched a new limited edition Team Champion T-shirt. The newest product is available on their website. It is priced at $40 with five sizes available - SM MD LG XL XX.

Fans can directly buy the new merchandise from https://shop.livgolf.com/. Fans can also buy other available merchandise from the website.

How has Crushers GC performed in LIV Golf 2023 season?

Bryson DeChambeau led his team Crushers GC to victory in the first event of the season at El Camaleón Golf Course, Mayakoba. They recorded a second victory at the Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago.

They finished second in the Greenbrier and Bedminster Invitationals. Their biggest win came at the season-ending Team Championship event at the Trump National Doral, Miami.

Below are the results of Crushers GC in all events in the LIV Golf 2023 season:

Mayakoba Invitational

Standings - Win

Tucson Invitational

Standings - 9

Orlando Invitational

Standings - 10

Adelaide Invitational

Standings - 5

Singapore Invitational

Standings - 3

Tulsa Invitational

Standings - 4

Washington, D.C. Invitational

Standings - 4

Andalucia Invitational

Standings - 3

London Invitational

Standings - 7

Greenbrier Invitational

Standings - 2

Bedminster Invitational

Standings - 2

Chicago Invitational

Standings - Win

Jeddah Invitational

Standings - 5

Miami Invitational

Standings - Win

When will LIV Golf return with the next event?

With the Team Championship event successfully concluded at Trump National Doral, Miami, the LIV Golf League moves for the planned 2024 season. Before the next season, they will be at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, UAE for the promotional event.

The LIV Golf promotional event will determine three players for the rosters of next season in 2024. The tournament will of 72-hole stroke play format.

Below are the players eligible for the event that kicks off on December 8:

Round 1:

Winners of top amateur events

Walker and Palmer Cup teams

Top 15 from WAGR

25 players from the top 40 of the International Series on the Asian Tour

3 players in the top 5 of the Japan Golf Tour, Korean PGA Tour, Sunshine Tour, and PGA Tour of Australasia

Tournament winners from the Asian Tour and KFT

Top 30 players inside the top 300 of the TUGREvent invitations are decided by LIV Golf

Round 2

Top 2 in WAGR

Players in positions 2–8 on the International Series OOM

Top 5 available players from within the top 30

2023 DPWT and KFT OOM

Winners of PGAT and DPWT-sanctioned events in 2022 and 2023

Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup participants from 2019–2023

Winners of Major Championships from 2019–2023

The leading 15 available players from within the top 150 of the Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 20, 2023

Players relegated or without a contract for the following season from the Final 2023 LIV Golf Individual Standings

Event invitations as determined by the LIV Golf League