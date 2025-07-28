LIV Golf to make major change in tournament purse in 2026 - Reports

LIV Golf plans to increase its tournament purse from $25 million to $30 million starting in 2026, according to Josh Carpenter of the Sports Business Journal. The additional $5 million will be directed entirely to the team competition portion, which currently allocates $5 million per event: $3 million to the winning team, $1.5 million to second place, and $500,000 to third.Under the 2026 format, the extra $5 million total for team competition will be distributed across all 13 teams based on final standings.The league retains 75% ownership of its franchises, with the remaining 25% controlled by the team captains. LIV teams operate independently, with responsibility for managing player signings and commercial partnerships. While the league made headlines with large player signing bonuses in 2022 and 2023, future recruitment will be handled primarily through team investments.Since Scott O’Neil assumed the CEO role six months ago, LIV has seen an increase in sponsorship activity. Jon Rahm’s team, Legion XIII, recently partnered with Callaway Golf, and Torque GC has a sponsorship agreement with Ping. On the league side, LIV has secured deals with HSBC and MGM Resorts.Discussions between LIV and the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) are also ongoing. O’Neil declined to discuss specific changes but confirmed recent talks with OWGR Chairman Trevor Immelman. The report adds that LIV could receive ranking points as early as 2026.LIV concluded the international leg of its 2025 season in the U.K. with 43,000 attendees over the week. Upcoming events will be held in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit. Money in Sport had previously reported that LIV’s total operating losses could reach $5 billion by the end of 2025.LIV Golf continues its expansion plan for the 2026 seasonLIV Golf is set to add South Africa to its growing list of host countries, marking its debut on the continent in 2026. The event will be held at Steyn City in Johannesburg from March 20 to 22, part of a multi-year agreement to stage tournaments in Africa. This addition makes South Africa the fifth continent to welcome a LIV Golf event, alongside previously confirmed stops in Australia and Europe.The 2026 schedule already includes a return to Adelaide, Australia, from February 13 to 15. LIV Golf will also head back to JCB Golf and Country Club in the UK from July 24 to 26. That venue saw Joaquin Niemann claim his fifth win of the 2025 season during the most recent event.LIV Golf is expected to expand further with tournaments in Saudi Arabia and across the United States. The league has already built a presence in Asia, with previous events in Singapore, Hong Kong, and a debut in South Korea earlier this year.