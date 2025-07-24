  • home icon
Scott O'Neil makes bold claims for the league's progress ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf UK

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 24, 2025 03:44 GMT
LIV Golf Miami - Day One - Source: Getty
LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil - Image Source: Getty

LIV Golf, the widely criticized league, is heading to JCB Golf & Country Club for its UK tournament. Ahead of the three-day competition, LIV’s CEO, Scott O’Neil, said that the league has seen exponential growth in its contract revenue since its establishment.

During a press conference at JCB Golf & Country Club, O’Neil spoke on the league’s progress so far and expressed hope for a bright future to come. When asked to give a number to gauge how much things have improved on the sponsorship front, he said (via ASAP Sports),

“If you look at total contract value year over year, it's 10X growth.”
LIV Golf recently signed a new partnership contract with global financial organization HSBC. During the press conference, O’Neil said that HSBC is just “one of several new partners.”

Scott O'Neil also mentioned other big-name sponsors that have partnered with the league before now, including Aramco, Salesforce, Callaway, and Ping. Still speaking on the good strides the PIF-funded circuit has made so far.

Further, the CEO said that from a distribution end, LIV Golf is now in 125 countries worldwide. He noted that this gives them the opportunity to further grow the game worldwide.

“The growth of the game and the love of this game is around the world. So for us to be able to take it around the world gives us a lot of opportunity… We're now in 125 countries around the world...”

LIV Golf had open pathways to the US Open and the Open Championship this year, which Scott O’Neil said was a “gracious” move from the tournaments’ leaders. He said that overall, these strides bode well for the Saudi-backed league, and he “can’t be any more excited for what’s coming.”

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil gives an update on the league’s Official World Golf Ranking application

LIV Golf has made another bid to be eligible for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points after its original bid was rejected in 2023. During the previously mentioned press conference ahead of LIV Golf UK, Scott O’Neil gave an update on the application, saying that it is still a work in progress.

“It's still a bit premature. We have filed an application, and I'm in pretty good contact with Trevor Immelman. We have a call later this week. He's been a good source of encouragement, push-back, debate, and we've both agreed to keep those conversations between the two of us until we take another step forward.”

Meanwhile, Immelman, who is the chairman of the OWGR board of directors, said that LIV’s application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR’S criteria. He promised that the process will be done in fairness, integrity, and consistency. The 45-year-old also added that more updates will be provided as the application review moves forward.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
