Scott O’Neil makes bold claims for the league’s progress ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf UK

LIV Golf, the widely criticized league, is heading to JCB Golf &amp; Country Club for its UK tournament. Ahead of the three-day competition, LIV's CEO, Scott O'Neil, said that the league has seen exponential growth in its contract revenue since its establishment.During a press conference at JCB Golf &amp; Country Club, O'Neil spoke on the league's progress so far and expressed hope for a bright future to come. When asked to give a number to gauge how much things have improved on the sponsorship front, he said (via ASAP Sports),"If you look at total contract value year over year, it's 10X growth." LIV Golf recently signed a new partnership contract with global financial organization HSBC. During the press conference, O'Neil said that HSBC is just "one of several new partners." Scott O'Neil also mentioned other big-name sponsors that have partnered with the league before now, including Aramco, Salesforce, Callaway, and Ping. Still speaking on the good strides the PIF-funded circuit has made so far. Further, the CEO said that from a distribution end, LIV Golf is now in 125 countries worldwide. He noted that this gives them the opportunity to further grow the game worldwide."The growth of the game and the love of this game is around the world. So for us to be able to take it around the world gives us a lot of opportunity… We're now in 125 countries around the world..."LIV Golf had open pathways to the US Open and the Open Championship this year, which Scott O'Neil said was a "gracious" move from the tournaments' leaders. He said that overall, these strides bode well for the Saudi-backed league, and he "can't be any more excited for what's coming."LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil gives an update on the league's Official World Golf Ranking applicationLIV Golf has made another bid to be eligible for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points after its original bid was rejected in 2023. During the previously mentioned press conference ahead of LIV Golf UK, Scott O'Neil gave an update on the application, saying that it is still a work in progress."It's still a bit premature. We have filed an application, and I'm in pretty good contact with Trevor Immelman. We have a call later this week. He's been a good source of encouragement, push-back, debate, and we've both agreed to keep those conversations between the two of us until we take another step forward."Meanwhile, Immelman, who is the chairman of the OWGR board of directors, said that LIV's application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR'S criteria. He promised that the process will be done in fairness, integrity, and consistency. The 45-year-old also added that more updates will be provided as the application review moves forward.