  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LIV Golf
  • LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, radio and more

LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, radio and more

By Saivee Phatak
Modified Feb 01, 2024 15:07 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day Three
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba (Image via Getty)

The 2024 LIV Golf season is all set to begin, with its very first event at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico. With a bigger field of 54 players this year, the prize purse will be at an all-time high - at $25 million. Jon Rahm and his team will also be making their highly-anticipated debut in Mayakoba.

For fans who are keen to watch the tournament, CW Network will be broadcasting the entire tournament. The CW App will show the Mayakoba event on Friday. For the Saturday and Sunday round, the tournament will be streamed exclusively from 1pm-6pm ET on the CW Network.

The official tournament app, LIV Golf Plus will have on demand and live coverage. The app can be downloaded from iOS, Android, FireTV, and on LIVGolfPlus.com. The tournament will also be available on YouTube on a pay-per-view basis.

Radio coverage will also be available for LIV Golf, from 12 stations. Atlanta, Chicago, Del Moines-Ames, Detroit, Hatford, Memphis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa will all have radio coverage for the tournament.

Groupings for Day 1 of LIV Golf's debut at Mayakoba, Mexico

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team will be making their debut on February 1. He is expected to be joined by Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent for an all new and formidable team.

The Crushers GC are the defending champions for the tournament, with Charles Howell III winning the individual competition at Mayakoba.

Following are the groupings of the first round for LIV Golf's Mayakoba event, with the tournament following a shotgun start:

Hole 1

  • Talor Gooch
  • Jon Rahm
  • Cameron Smith

Hole 2

  • Dustin Johnson
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Brooks Koepka

Hole 3

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Sergio Garcia

Hole 4

  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Martin Kaymer

Hole 5

  • Anirban Lahiri
  • Lee Westwood
  • Branden Grace

Hole 6

  • Adrian Meronk
  • Graeme McDowell
  • lan Poulter

Hole 7

  • Paul Casey
  • Dean Burmester
  • Matthew Wolff

Hole 8

  • Lucas Herbert
  • Kieran Vincent
  • Hudson Swafford

Hole 9

  • Sam Horsfield
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • David Puig

Hole 10

  • Pat Perez
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Andy Ogletree

Hole 11

  • Eugenio Chacarra
  • Laurie Canter
  • Scott Vincent

Hole 12

  • Caleb Surratt
  • Jinichiro Kozuma
  • Richard Bland

Hole 13

  • Kalle Samooja
  • Matt Jones
  • Charl Schwartzel

Hole 14

  • Danny Lee
  • Cameron Tringale
  • Jason Kokrak

Hole 15

  • Brendan Steele
  • Charles Howell III
  • Sebastian Muñoz

Hole 16

  • Marc Leishman
  • Harold Varner III
  • Peter Uihlein

Hole 17

  • Kevin Na
  • Mito Pereira
  • Patrick Reed

Hole 18

  • Bubba Watson
  • Henrik Stenson
  • Louis Oosthuizen

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...