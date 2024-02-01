LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, radio and more

The 2024 LIV Golf season is all set to begin, with its very first event at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico. With a bigger field of 54 players this year, the prize purse will be at an all-time high - at $25 million. Jon Rahm and his team will also be making their highly-anticipated debut in Mayakoba.

For fans who are keen to watch the tournament, CW Network will be broadcasting the entire tournament. The CW App will show the Mayakoba event on Friday. For the Saturday and Sunday round, the tournament will be streamed exclusively from 1pm-6pm ET on the CW Network.

The official tournament app, LIV Golf Plus will have on demand and live coverage. The app can be downloaded from iOS, Android, FireTV, and on LIVGolfPlus.com. The tournament will also be available on YouTube on a pay-per-view basis.

Radio coverage will also be available for LIV Golf, from 12 stations. Atlanta, Chicago, Del Moines-Ames, Detroit, Hatford, Memphis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa will all have radio coverage for the tournament.

Groupings for Day 1 of LIV Golf's debut at Mayakoba, Mexico

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team will be making their debut on February 1. He is expected to be joined by Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent for an all new and formidable team.

The Crushers GC are the defending champions for the tournament, with Charles Howell III winning the individual competition at Mayakoba.

Following are the groupings of the first round for LIV Golf's Mayakoba event, with the tournament following a shotgun start:

Hole 1

Talor Gooch

Jon Rahm

Cameron Smith

Hole 2

Dustin Johnson

Joaquin Niemann

Brooks Koepka

Hole 3

Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson

Sergio Garcia

Hole 4

Tyrrell Hatton

Abraham Ancer

Martin Kaymer

Hole 5

Anirban Lahiri

Lee Westwood

Branden Grace

Hole 6

Adrian Meronk

Graeme McDowell

lan Poulter

Hole 7

Paul Casey

Dean Burmester

Matthew Wolff

Hole 8

Lucas Herbert

Kieran Vincent

Hudson Swafford

Hole 9

Sam Horsfield

Carlos Ortiz

David Puig

Hole 10

Pat Perez

Thomas Pieters

Andy Ogletree

Hole 11

Eugenio Chacarra

Laurie Canter

Scott Vincent

Hole 12

Caleb Surratt

Jinichiro Kozuma

Richard Bland

Hole 13

Kalle Samooja

Matt Jones

Charl Schwartzel

Hole 14

Danny Lee

Cameron Tringale

Jason Kokrak

Hole 15

Brendan Steele

Charles Howell III

Sebastian Muñoz

Hole 16

Marc Leishman

Harold Varner III

Peter Uihlein

Hole 17

Kevin Na

Mito Pereira

Patrick Reed

Hole 18

Bubba Watson

Henrik Stenson

Louis Oosthuizen