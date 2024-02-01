LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, radio and more

The 2024 LIV Golf season is all set to begin, with its very first event at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico. With a bigger field of 54 players this year, the prize purse will be at an all-time high - at $25 million. Jon Rahm and his team will also be making their highly-anticipated debut in Mayakoba.
For fans who are keen to watch the tournament, CW Network will be broadcasting the entire tournament. The CW App will show the Mayakoba event on Friday. For the Saturday and Sunday round, the tournament will be streamed exclusively from 1pm-6pm ET on the CW Network.
The official tournament app, LIV Golf Plus will have on demand and live coverage. The app can be downloaded from iOS, Android, FireTV, and on LIVGolfPlus.com. The tournament will also be available on YouTube on a pay-per-view basis.
Radio coverage will also be available for LIV Golf, from 12 stations. Atlanta, Chicago, Del Moines-Ames, Detroit, Hatford, Memphis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa will all have radio coverage for the tournament.
Groupings for Day 1 of LIV Golf's debut at Mayakoba, Mexico
Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team will be making their debut on February 1. He is expected to be joined by Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent for an all new and formidable team.
The Crushers GC are the defending champions for the tournament, with Charles Howell III winning the individual competition at Mayakoba.
Following are the groupings of the first round for LIV Golf's Mayakoba event, with the tournament following a shotgun start:
Hole 1
- Talor Gooch
- Jon Rahm
- Cameron Smith
Hole 2
- Dustin Johnson
- Joaquin Niemann
- Brooks Koepka
Hole 3
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Phil Mickelson
- Sergio Garcia
Hole 4
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Abraham Ancer
- Martin Kaymer
Hole 5
- Anirban Lahiri
- Lee Westwood
- Branden Grace
Hole 6
- Adrian Meronk
- Graeme McDowell
- lan Poulter
Hole 7
- Paul Casey
- Dean Burmester
- Matthew Wolff
Hole 8
- Lucas Herbert
- Kieran Vincent
- Hudson Swafford
Hole 9
- Sam Horsfield
- Carlos Ortiz
- David Puig
Hole 10
- Pat Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Andy Ogletree
Hole 11
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Laurie Canter
- Scott Vincent
Hole 12
- Caleb Surratt
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Richard Bland
Hole 13
- Kalle Samooja
- Matt Jones
- Charl Schwartzel
Hole 14
- Danny Lee
- Cameron Tringale
- Jason Kokrak
Hole 15
- Brendan Steele
- Charles Howell III
- Sebastian Muñoz
Hole 16
- Marc Leishman
- Harold Varner III
- Peter Uihlein
Hole 17
- Kevin Na
- Mito Pereira
- Patrick Reed
Hole 18
- Bubba Watson
- Henrik Stenson
- Louis Oosthuizen