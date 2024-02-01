LIV Golf Mayakoba Friday's round 1 groupings, shotgun start time and more explored

LIV golfers will tee off at this week's Mayakoba event, starting on Friday, February 2, at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico. The tournament features an increased 54-player field, who will compete to win the winner's share of the $25 million purse.
Golfers will have a shotgun start for the first round at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday. All the golfers will tee at the same time on different holes in a group of three.
For the first round of the tournament, Jon Rahm, who is set to make his LIV Golf debut, will tee off in a group with Talor Gooch and Cameron Smith on the first tee hole. Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, and Brooks Koepka will start their game on the second hole, while Bryson DeChambeau pairs up with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.
English golfer Tyrrell Hatton, the newest LIV Golf member, will tee off with Abraham Ancer and Martin Kaymer, while Adrian Meronk will be joined by Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter.
Here is the grouping of the first round of the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba:
Hole 1
- Talor Gooch
- Jon Rahm
- Cameron Smith
Hole 2
- Dustin Johnson
- Joaquin Niemann
- Brooks Koepka
Hole 3
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Phil Mickelson
- Sergio Garcia
Hole 4
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Abraham Ancer
- Martin Kaymer
Hole 5
- Anirban Lahiri
- Lee Westwood
- Branden Grace
Hole 6
- Adrian Meronk
- Graeme McDowell
- lan Poulter
Hole 7
- Paul Casey
- Dean Burmester
- Matthew Wolff
Hole 8
- Lucas Herbert
- Kieran Vincent
- Hudson Swafford
Hole 9
- Sam Horsfield
- Carlos Ortiz
- David Puig
Hole 10
- Pat Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Andy Ogletree
Hole 11
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Laurie Canter
- Scott Vincent
Hole 12
- Caleb Surratt
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Richard Bland
Hole 13
- Kalle Samooja
- Matt Jones
- Charl Schwartzel
Hole 14
- Danny Lee
- Cameron Tringale
- Jason Kokrak
Hole 15
- Brendan Steele
- Charles Howell III
- Sebastian Muñoz
Hole 16
- Marc Leishman
- Harold Varner III
- Peter Uihlein
Hole 17
- Kevin Na
- Mito Pereira
- Patrick Reed
Hole 18
- Bubba Watson
- Henrik Stenson
- Louis Oosthuizen
2024 LIV Golf schedule
In 2024, LIV Golf will have 12 regular events, followed by individual and team events.
The Saudi Circuit events will take place in eight different countries in 14 different cities. Following the Mayakoba event, golfers will head for the Las Vegas tournament, which will take place from February 8 to 10 at Las Vegas Country Club.
Here is the 2024 LIV Golf schedule:
LIV Golf Mayakoba
- Date: February 2-4
- Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course
LIV Golf Las Vegas
- Date: February 8-10
- Venue: Las Vegas Country Club
LIV Golf Saudi Arabia
- Date: March 1-3
- Venue: To Be Announced
LIV Golf Hong Kong
- Date: March 8-10
- Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club
LIV Golf (USA)
- Date: April 5-7
- Venue: To Be Announced
LIV Golf Adelaide
- Date: April 26-28
- Venue: The Grange Golf Club
LIV Golf Singapore
- Date: May 3-5
- Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club
LIV Golf Houston
- Date: June 7-9
- Venue: Golf Club of Houston
LIV Golf Nashville
- Date: June 21-23
- Venue: The Grove
LIV Golf Andalucía
- Date: July 12-14
- Venue: Real Club Valderrama
LIV Golf UK
- Date: July 26-28
- Venue: JCB Golf and Country Club
LIV Golf Greenbrier
- Date: August 16-18
- Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP
- Date: To Be Announced
TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
- Date: To Be Announced