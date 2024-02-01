LIV Golf Mayakoba Friday's round 1 groupings, shotgun start time and more explored

LIV golfers will tee off at this week's Mayakoba event, starting on Friday, February 2, at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico. The tournament features an increased 54-player field, who will compete to win the winner's share of the $25 million purse.

Golfers will have a shotgun start for the first round at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday. All the golfers will tee at the same time on different holes in a group of three.

For the first round of the tournament, Jon Rahm, who is set to make his LIV Golf debut, will tee off in a group with Talor Gooch and Cameron Smith on the first tee hole. Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, and Brooks Koepka will start their game on the second hole, while Bryson DeChambeau pairs up with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

English golfer Tyrrell Hatton, the newest LIV Golf member, will tee off with Abraham Ancer and Martin Kaymer, while Adrian Meronk will be joined by Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter.

Here is the grouping of the first round of the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba:

Hole 1

Talor Gooch

Jon Rahm

Cameron Smith

Hole 2

Dustin Johnson

Joaquin Niemann

Brooks Koepka

Hole 3

Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson

Sergio Garcia

Hole 4

Tyrrell Hatton

Abraham Ancer

Martin Kaymer

Hole 5

Anirban Lahiri

Lee Westwood

Branden Grace

Hole 6

Adrian Meronk

Graeme McDowell

lan Poulter

Hole 7

Paul Casey

Dean Burmester

Matthew Wolff

Hole 8

Lucas Herbert

Kieran Vincent

Hudson Swafford

Hole 9

Sam Horsfield

Carlos Ortiz

David Puig

Hole 10

Pat Perez

Thomas Pieters

Andy Ogletree

Hole 11

Eugenio Chacarra

Laurie Canter

Scott Vincent

Hole 12

Caleb Surratt

Jinichiro Kozuma

Richard Bland

Hole 13

Kalle Samooja

Matt Jones

Charl Schwartzel

Hole 14

Danny Lee

Cameron Tringale

Jason Kokrak

Hole 15

Brendan Steele

Charles Howell III

Sebastian Muñoz

Hole 16

Marc Leishman

Harold Varner III

Peter Uihlein

Hole 17

Kevin Na

Mito Pereira

Patrick Reed

Hole 18

Bubba Watson

Henrik Stenson

Louis Oosthuizen

Expand Tweet

2024 LIV Golf schedule

In 2024, LIV Golf will have 12 regular events, followed by individual and team events.

The Saudi Circuit events will take place in eight different countries in 14 different cities. Following the Mayakoba event, golfers will head for the Las Vegas tournament, which will take place from February 8 to 10 at Las Vegas Country Club.

Here is the 2024 LIV Golf schedule:

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Date: February 2-4

Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course

LIV Golf Las Vegas

Date: February 8-10

Venue: Las Vegas Country Club

LIV Golf Saudi Arabia

Date: March 1-3

Venue: To Be Announced

LIV Golf Hong Kong

Date: March 8-10

Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

LIV Golf (USA)

Date: April 5-7

Venue: To Be Announced

LIV Golf Adelaide

Date: April 26-28

Venue: The Grange Golf Club

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: May 3-5

Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club

LIV Golf Houston

Date: June 7-9

Venue: Golf Club of Houston

LIV Golf Nashville

Date: June 21-23

Venue: The Grove

LIV Golf Andalucía

Date: July 12-14

Venue: Real Club Valderrama

LIV Golf UK

Date: July 26-28

Venue: JCB Golf and Country Club

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Date: August 16-18

Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Date: To Be Announced

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Date: To Be Announced