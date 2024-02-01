  • home icon
LIV Golf Mayakoba Friday's round 1 groupings, shotgun start time and more explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Feb 01, 2024 08:52 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day Three
LIV Golf Invitational (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

LIV golfers will tee off at this week's Mayakoba event, starting on Friday, February 2, at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico. The tournament features an increased 54-player field, who will compete to win the winner's share of the $25 million purse.

Golfers will have a shotgun start for the first round at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday. All the golfers will tee at the same time on different holes in a group of three.

For the first round of the tournament, Jon Rahm, who is set to make his LIV Golf debut, will tee off in a group with Talor Gooch and Cameron Smith on the first tee hole. Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, and Brooks Koepka will start their game on the second hole, while Bryson DeChambeau pairs up with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

English golfer Tyrrell Hatton, the newest LIV Golf member, will tee off with Abraham Ancer and Martin Kaymer, while Adrian Meronk will be joined by Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter.

Here is the grouping of the first round of the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba:

Hole 1

  • Talor Gooch
  • Jon Rahm
  • Cameron Smith

Hole 2

  • Dustin Johnson
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Brooks Koepka

Hole 3

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Sergio Garcia

Hole 4

  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Martin Kaymer

Hole 5

  • Anirban Lahiri
  • Lee Westwood
  • Branden Grace

Hole 6

  • Adrian Meronk
  • Graeme McDowell
  • lan Poulter

Hole 7

  • Paul Casey
  • Dean Burmester
  • Matthew Wolff

Hole 8

  • Lucas Herbert
  • Kieran Vincent
  • Hudson Swafford

Hole 9

  • Sam Horsfield
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • David Puig

Hole 10

  • Pat Perez
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Andy Ogletree

Hole 11

  • Eugenio Chacarra
  • Laurie Canter
  • Scott Vincent

Hole 12

  • Caleb Surratt
  • Jinichiro Kozuma
  • Richard Bland

Hole 13

  • Kalle Samooja
  • Matt Jones
  • Charl Schwartzel

Hole 14

  • Danny Lee
  • Cameron Tringale
  • Jason Kokrak

Hole 15

  • Brendan Steele
  • Charles Howell III
  • Sebastian Muñoz

Hole 16

  • Marc Leishman
  • Harold Varner III
  • Peter Uihlein

Hole 17

  • Kevin Na
  • Mito Pereira
  • Patrick Reed

Hole 18

  • Bubba Watson
  • Henrik Stenson
  • Louis Oosthuizen

2024 LIV Golf schedule

In 2024, LIV Golf will have 12 regular events, followed by individual and team events.

The Saudi Circuit events will take place in eight different countries in 14 different cities. Following the Mayakoba event, golfers will head for the Las Vegas tournament, which will take place from February 8 to 10 at Las Vegas Country Club.

Here is the 2024 LIV Golf schedule:

LIV Golf Mayakoba

  • Date: February 2-4
  • Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course

LIV Golf Las Vegas

  • Date: February 8-10
  • Venue: Las Vegas Country Club

LIV Golf Saudi Arabia

  • Date: March 1-3
  • Venue: To Be Announced

LIV Golf Hong Kong

  • Date: March 8-10
  • Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

LIV Golf (USA)

  • Date: April 5-7
  • Venue: To Be Announced

LIV Golf Adelaide

  • Date: April 26-28
  • Venue: The Grange Golf Club

LIV Golf Singapore

  • Date: May 3-5
  • Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club

LIV Golf Houston

  • Date: June 7-9
  • Venue: Golf Club of Houston

LIV Golf Nashville

  • Date: June 21-23
  • Venue: The Grove

LIV Golf Andalucía

  • Date: July 12-14
  • Venue: Real Club Valderrama

LIV Golf UK

  • Date: July 26-28
  • Venue: JCB Golf and Country Club

LIV Golf Greenbrier

  • Date: August 16-18
  • Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Date: To Be Announced

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Date: To Be Announced

