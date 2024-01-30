LIV Golf events 2024: Full schedule, important dates and venues explored

LIV Golf is back with the season-opening Mayakoba event this week. The inaugural event of the third season of the Saudi Circuit will take place in Mexico from February 2 to 4 at El Camaleon Golf Course.
The 2024 edition of LIV Golf will have 12 regular tournaments followed by season-ending individual and team events.
LIV Golf 2024 will take place in eight different countries, including the USA, UK, Australia and Singapore. The season will start in Mexico, after which the golfers will travel to Las Vegas and then to Saudi Arabia.
The venues of most of the events have been announced, while the venues of some events are yet to be revealed.
Here is the LIV Golf 2024 schedule along with important dates and venues:
LIV Golf Mayakoba
- Date: February 2-4
- Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course
LIV Golf Las Vegas
- Date: February 8-10
- Venue: Las Vegas Country Club
LIV Golf Saudi Arabia
- Date: March 1-3
- Venue: To Be Announced
LIV Golf Hong Kong
- Date: March 8-10
- Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club
LIV Golf (USA)
- Date: April 5-7
- Venue: To Be Announced
LIV Golf Adelaide
- Date: April 26-28
- Venue: The Grange Golf Club
LIV Golf Singapore
- Date: May 3-5
- Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club
LIV Golf Houston
- Date: June 7-9
- Venue: Golf Club of Houston
LIV Golf Nashville
- Date: June 21-23
- Venue: The Grove
LIV Golf Andalucía
- Date: July 12-14
- Venue: Real Club Valderrama
LIV Golf UK
- Date: July 26-28
- Venue: JCB Golf and Country Club
LIV Golf Greenbrier
- Date: August 16-18
- Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP
- Date: To Be Announced
TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
- Date: To Be Announced
LIV Golf 2024 roster
The LIV Golf season three final roster is yet to be announced. However, it is known that there will be 13 teams with four players each competing on the circuit. Almost all the players on the teams have been unveiled, with a few more to be revealed soon.
Jon Rahm's Legion XIII members are not yet disclosed. Reports indicate that Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent and amateur Caleb Surratt will be joining the Spanish golfer's team.
Adrian Meronk is also reportedly joining LIV Golf for the 2024 season and will compete for Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC.
Here is the LIV Golf 2024 roster:
Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Harold Varner III
Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC
- Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- Eugenio Chacarra
- David Puig
Torque GC
- Joaquin Niemann
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Mito Pereira
- Carlos Ortiz
Majesticks GC
- Ian Poulter
- Lee Westwood
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
Hyflyers GC
- Phil Mickelson
- Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale
- Andy Ogletree
Ripper GC
- Cameron Smith
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Lucas Herbert (Reported)
Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka
- Talor Gooch
- Jason Kokrak
- Graeme McDowell
Rangegoats GC
- Bubba Watson
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
- Thomas Pieters
Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dean Burmester
- Branden Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
Ironheads GC
- Kevin Na
- Danny Lee
- Scott Vincent
Cleeks GC
- Martin Kaymer
- Richard Bland
- Adrian Meronk (Reported)
Legion XIII
- Jon Rahm
- Caleb Surratt (Reported)
- Keiran Vincent (Reported)
- Tyrrell Hatton (Reported)