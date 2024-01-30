LIV Golf events 2024: Full schedule, important dates and venues explored

LIV Golf is back with the season-opening Mayakoba event this week. The inaugural event of the third season of the Saudi Circuit will take place in Mexico from February 2 to 4 at El Camaleon Golf Course.

The 2024 edition of LIV Golf will have 12 regular tournaments followed by season-ending individual and team events.

LIV Golf 2024 will take place in eight different countries, including the USA, UK, Australia and Singapore. The season will start in Mexico, after which the golfers will travel to Las Vegas and then to Saudi Arabia.

The venues of most of the events have been announced, while the venues of some events are yet to be revealed.

Here is the LIV Golf 2024 schedule along with important dates and venues:

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Date: February 2-4

Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course

LIV Golf Las Vegas

Date: February 8-10

Venue: Las Vegas Country Club

LIV Golf Saudi Arabia

Date: March 1-3

Venue: To Be Announced

LIV Golf Hong Kong

Date: March 8-10

Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

LIV Golf (USA)

Date: April 5-7

Venue: To Be Announced

LIV Golf Adelaide

Date: April 26-28

Venue: The Grange Golf Club

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: May 3-5

Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club

LIV Golf Houston

Date: June 7-9

Venue: Golf Club of Houston

LIV Golf Nashville

Date: June 21-23

Venue: The Grove

LIV Golf Andalucía

Date: July 12-14

Venue: Real Club Valderrama

LIV Golf UK

Date: July 26-28

Venue: JCB Golf and Country Club

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Date: August 16-18

Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Date: To Be Announced

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Date: To Be Announced

LIV Golf 2024 roster

The LIV Golf season three final roster is yet to be announced. However, it is known that there will be 13 teams with four players each competing on the circuit. Almost all the players on the teams have been unveiled, with a few more to be revealed soon.

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII members are not yet disclosed. Reports indicate that Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent and amateur Caleb Surratt will be joining the Spanish golfer's team.

Adrian Meronk is also reportedly joining LIV Golf for the 2024 season and will compete for Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC.

Here is the LIV Golf 2024 roster:

Aces GC

Dustin Johnson

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Harold Varner III

Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

David Puig

Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastián Muñoz

Mito Pereira

Carlos Ortiz

Majesticks GC

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

Hyflyers GC

Phil Mickelson

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

Andy Ogletree

Ripper GC

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Lucas Herbert (Reported)

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka

Talor Gooch

Jason Kokrak

Graeme McDowell

Rangegoats GC

Bubba Watson

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Thomas Pieters

Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

Ironheads GC

Kevin Na

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer

Richard Bland

Adrian Meronk (Reported)

Legion XIII

Jon Rahm

Caleb Surratt (Reported)

Keiran Vincent (Reported)

Tyrrell Hatton (Reported)