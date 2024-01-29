LIV Golf 2024 teams: Full list of teams and golfers after Tyrrell Hatton’s reported move

Tyrrell Hatton's reported signing with LIV Golf has injected a wave of excitement into Jon Rahm's newly formed team. This development, coming just days before the Mayakoba event, marks the completion of the Spanish professional golfer's team lineup.

Rahm has enlisted Hatton to play alongside him on his team, Legion XIII. His squad also features top amateur, Caleb Surratt as well as Keiran Vincent, who has showcased his skills in LIV Promotions events.

LIV Golf Updates recently shared this announcement on their social media handles. They also highlighted that the league would be granting two spots to a few players to participate in each event for their third season.

For the upcoming Mayakoba event, the potential contenders include Hudson Swafford, Laurie Canter and Anthony Kim, who is making a comeback to the golf world after a hiatus.

Here is the list of all the teams and golfers for the 2024 LIV season:

1. Legion XIII

Jon Rahm

Caleb Surratt

Keiran Vincent

Tyrrell Haton

2. Aces GC

Dustin Johnson

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Harold Varner III

3. Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

4. Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

David Puig

5. Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastián Muñoz

Mito Pereira

Carlos Ortiz

6. Hyflyers GC

Phil Mickelson

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

Andy Ogletree

7. Majesticks GC

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

8. Ripper GC

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

9. Smash GC

Brooks Koepka

Talor Gooch

Jason Kokrak

Graeme McDowell

10. Rangegoats GC

Bubba Watson

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Thomas Pieters

11. Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

12. Ironheads GC

Kevin Na

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

13. Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer

Richard Bland

LIV Golf will begin its third season’s first event in February

LIV Golf is all set to commence its third season with the Mayakoba event, scheduled to take place from February 2nd to February 4th. The inaugural event would feature all of the above teams and players vying for a win.

The three-round event is scheduled to unfold at El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, with a purse identical to last year's sum of $25 million. The individual winner stands to earn $4 million, while an additional $3 million is allocated for the winning team.

Defending champion Charles Howell III, alongside his team Crushers GC, is ready to take on the course. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is poised to make his debut at the LIV Golf event with his newest team and teammates.