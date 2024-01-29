LIV Golf 2024 teams: Full list of teams and golfers after Tyrrell Hatton’s reported move

Tyrrell Hatton's reported signing with LIV Golf has injected a wave of excitement into Jon Rahm's newly formed team. This development, coming just days before the Mayakoba event, marks the completion of the Spanish professional golfer's team lineup.
Rahm has enlisted Hatton to play alongside him on his team, Legion XIII. His squad also features top amateur, Caleb Surratt as well as Keiran Vincent, who has showcased his skills in LIV Promotions events.
LIV Golf Updates recently shared this announcement on their social media handles. They also highlighted that the league would be granting two spots to a few players to participate in each event for their third season.
For the upcoming Mayakoba event, the potential contenders include Hudson Swafford, Laurie Canter and Anthony Kim, who is making a comeback to the golf world after a hiatus.
Here is the list of all the teams and golfers for the 2024 LIV season:
1. Legion XIII
- Jon Rahm
- Caleb Surratt
- Keiran Vincent
- Tyrrell Haton
2. Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Harold Varner III
3. Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
4. Fireballs GC
- Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- Eugenio Chacarra
- David Puig
5. Torque GC
- Joaquin Niemann
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Mito Pereira
- Carlos Ortiz
6. Hyflyers GC
- Phil Mickelson
- Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale
- Andy Ogletree
7. Majesticks GC
- Ian Poulter
- Lee Westwood
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
8. Ripper GC
- Cameron Smith
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
9. Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka
- Talor Gooch
- Jason Kokrak
- Graeme McDowell
10. Rangegoats GC
- Bubba Watson
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
- Thomas Pieters
11. Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dean Burmester
- Branden Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
12. Ironheads GC
- Kevin Na
- Danny Lee
- Scott Vincent
13. Cleeks GC
- Martin Kaymer
- Richard Bland
LIV Golf will begin its third season’s first event in February
LIV Golf is all set to commence its third season with the Mayakoba event, scheduled to take place from February 2nd to February 4th. The inaugural event would feature all of the above teams and players vying for a win.
The three-round event is scheduled to unfold at El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, with a purse identical to last year's sum of $25 million. The individual winner stands to earn $4 million, while an additional $3 million is allocated for the winning team.
Defending champion Charles Howell III, alongside his team Crushers GC, is ready to take on the course. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is poised to make his debut at the LIV Golf event with his newest team and teammates.