“Both leagues are a joke” – Fans react to reports of Tyrrell Hatton’s removal from Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy’s TGL amid LIV Golf move

Fans have reacted on social media to the reported removal of Tyrrell Hatton from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL. The English golfer has reportedly joined LIV Golf, financially backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, in a $63 million deal.

Hatton's defection will result in a ban from the PGA Tour, and since TGL is exclusive to Tour players, the golfer will not be allowed to participate in the entertainment series.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), golf analyst Daniel Rapaport stated that Hatton had been removed from TGL amidst rumors of him joining LIV Golf.

NUCLR Golf also posted the news on its X account.

"#BOSTON BUMMER — Tyrrell Hatton is OUT of Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy’s @TGL simulator league, per @Daniel_Rapaport. Players must be PGA Tour members in good standing to compete.@commongolf," they captioned the post.

Expand Tweet

Fans jumped to the comments section to have their say. One user commented:

"Both leagues are a joke. Guess he could only do one."

Expand Tweet

"You mean the thing that doesn’t exist yet?" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"TGL seems so stupid to me and I’m probably their number 1 demo. Get this frog logo and Boston common name out of here. Who the hell thought either was a good idea?," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tyrrell Hatton to join Jon Rahm's Legion XIII - Reports

According to a recent report by The Telegraph, Tyrrell Hatton has joined LIV Golf and will tee off at this week's Mayakoba event, starting February 2. Hatton has reportedly joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII on the Saudi circuit.

The aforementioned report also claimed that Hatton was initially not interested in joining LIV but changed his mind after Rahm called him.

Jon Rahm was also slated to compete in Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods's TGL series but withdrew, citing time constraints. Not long after, Rahm announced his move to LIV Golf.

The inaugural season of TGL was supposed to start in January 2024 but was postponed due to a dome collapse at its host venue. The series is likely to kick off in early 2025.

Hatton has not yet confirmed his move to LIV but will likely make an announcement on Friday, February 2, ahead of the commencement of the Mayakoba event.

In addition to Hatton, Adrian Meronk, Anthony Kim, and Lucas Herbert are also said to be joining LIV Golf. Herbert has reportedly joined Ripper GC, and Meronk is rumored to be vying for Martin Kaymer's Cleek GC.