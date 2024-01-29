Did Tyrrell Hatton join Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team? All you need to know

Tyrrell Hatton has reportedly joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf after receiving a private call from his former Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm. According to a recent report. the English golfer has signed a £50 million team with LIV Golf and will be joining Rahm's Legion XIII.

Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf last month with a reported $550 million contract. He is set to compete in the series third season starting this week. Rahm's team was announced earlier this month but the members have yet to be disclosed. As per a recent report by The Telegraph, Hatton will be a member of Legion XIII.

Tyrrell Hatton confirmed in one of his interviews earlier this month that he was approached by LIV Golf. However, he said that he was happy playing on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Speaking about LIV Golf, Hatton said (via The Scotsman):

“I’d say there’s several people who have had conversations. I think that’s part and parcel of golf at the moment, but I’m quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.”

Nonetheless, in a fraction of a few days, the situation has apparently changed. The Telegraph claimed that Hatton was initially dubious about his move to LIV Golf because of the possibility of him playing in the Majors.

LIV golfers are banned from competing in PGA Tour events and they also do not receive ranking points, creating a hard situation for them to qualify for the Majors. However, after receiving a call from reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm, Hatton reportedly signed the deal.

Tyrrell Hatton is set to compete at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but as LIV golfers are banned from the PGA Tour, he is expected to withdraw from the competition.

The LIV Golf Mayakoba event is also slated to take place this week from February 2 to 4 in Mexico.

2024 LIV Golf teams

LIV Golf is likely to increase its field in 2024 from 48 to 52-54 players. In the last two seasons of the Saudi circuit, 12 teams of four players competed in a 54-hole stroke play format.

However, this year, while the format is likely to be the same, the field could potentially increase. Along with the 12 teams of the second season, Jon Rahm's Legion XIII will also be playing in 2024.

LIV Golf has already unveiled more than half of its roster but still Martin Kaymer's Cleeks has a vacant spot for two players. Iron Heads has one, Ripper has one, and Jon Rahm's Legion XIII has three.

As per a report by The Times Polish golfer Adrian Meronk will join Cleek GC while rumours have it that former PGA Tour winner Anthony Kim can also join LIV Golf.

Here is the 2024 LIV Golf roster:

4Aces

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Harold Varner III

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Richard Bland

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau

Anirban Lahiri

Charles Howell III

Paul Casey

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

David Puig

HyFlyers

Phil Mickelson

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

Andy Ogletree

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

Majesticks

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats

Bubba Watson

Matthew Wolff

Thomas Pieters

Peter Uihlein

Ripper

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Graeme McDowell

Jason Kokrak

Talor Gooch

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira

Carlos Ortiz

Legion XIII

Jon Rahm

It is important to note that the confirmed roster will be announced ahead of the Mayakoba event, which is scheduled to start on Friday, February 2.