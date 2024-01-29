Did Tyrrell Hatton join Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team? All you need to know

Tyrrell Hatton has reportedly joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf after receiving a private call from his former Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm. According to a recent report. the English golfer has signed a £50 million team with LIV Golf and will be joining Rahm's Legion XIII.
Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf last month with a reported $550 million contract. He is set to compete in the series third season starting this week. Rahm's team was announced earlier this month but the members have yet to be disclosed. As per a recent report by The Telegraph, Hatton will be a member of Legion XIII.
Tyrrell Hatton confirmed in one of his interviews earlier this month that he was approached by LIV Golf. However, he said that he was happy playing on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Speaking about LIV Golf, Hatton said (via The Scotsman):
“I’d say there’s several people who have had conversations. I think that’s part and parcel of golf at the moment, but I’m quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.”
Nonetheless, in a fraction of a few days, the situation has apparently changed. The Telegraph claimed that Hatton was initially dubious about his move to LIV Golf because of the possibility of him playing in the Majors.
LIV golfers are banned from competing in PGA Tour events and they also do not receive ranking points, creating a hard situation for them to qualify for the Majors. However, after receiving a call from reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm, Hatton reportedly signed the deal.
Tyrrell Hatton is set to compete at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but as LIV golfers are banned from the PGA Tour, he is expected to withdraw from the competition.
The LIV Golf Mayakoba event is also slated to take place this week from February 2 to 4 in Mexico.
2024 LIV Golf teams
LIV Golf is likely to increase its field in 2024 from 48 to 52-54 players. In the last two seasons of the Saudi circuit, 12 teams of four players competed in a 54-hole stroke play format.
However, this year, while the format is likely to be the same, the field could potentially increase. Along with the 12 teams of the second season, Jon Rahm's Legion XIII will also be playing in 2024.
LIV Golf has already unveiled more than half of its roster but still Martin Kaymer's Cleeks has a vacant spot for two players. Iron Heads has one, Ripper has one, and Jon Rahm's Legion XIII has three.
As per a report by The Times Polish golfer Adrian Meronk will join Cleek GC while rumours have it that former PGA Tour winner Anthony Kim can also join LIV Golf.
Here is the 2024 LIV Golf roster:
4Aces
- Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Harold Varner III
Cleeks
- Martin Kaymer
- Richard Bland
Crushers
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Anirban Lahiri
- Charles Howell III
- Paul Casey
Fireballs
- Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- Eugenio Chacarra
- David Puig
HyFlyers
- Phil Mickelson
- Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale
- Andy Ogletree
Iron Heads
- Kevin Na
- Danny Lee
- Scott Vincent
Majesticks
- Ian Poulter
- Lee Westwood
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats
- Bubba Watson
- Matthew Wolff
- Thomas Pieters
- Peter Uihlein
Ripper
- Cameron Smith
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
Smash
- Brooks Koepka
- Graeme McDowell
- Jason Kokrak
- Talor Gooch
Stinger
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dean Burmester
- Branden Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
Torque
- Joaquin Niemann
- Sebastian Munoz
- Mito Pereira
- Carlos Ortiz
Legion XIII
- Jon Rahm
It is important to note that the confirmed roster will be announced ahead of the Mayakoba event, which is scheduled to start on Friday, February 2.