LIV Golf Miami 2025 round 2 tee times and groupings explored

The first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami been concluded. The 4 Aces GC star, Patrick Reed, takes the early lead on the individual leaderboard with his team in the solo second place.
The second round of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami will see a shotgun start with all the players divided into 18 groups teeing off at 11:15 AM ET. Patrick Reed will begin from the first hole along with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, who are tied for second place.
Phil Mickelson is also tied for second place at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami with a 3 under par score. The 6-time Major championship winner will begin the second leg of the tournament from the second hole of the Trump National Doral Golf Course.
Here's a look at the pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami:
- Hole 1 - Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed
- Hole 2 - Phil Mickelson, Sebastian Munoz, Sergio Garcia
- Hole 3 - Charl Schwartzel, Marc Leishman, Peter Uihlein
- Hole 4 - Anirban Lahiri, Luis Masaveu, Harold Varner III
- Hole 18 - Dean Burmester, Caleb Surratt, Paul Casey
- Hole 17 - Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Tringale
- Hole 16 - Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Tom McKibbin
- Hole 5 - Carlos Ortiz, Yubin Jang, Cameron Smith
- Hole 6 - Anthony Kim, Abraham Ancer, Matt Jones
- Hole 7 - Brendan Steele, Danny Lee, Kevin Na
- Hole 8 - Matthew Wolff, Sam Horsfield, Martin Kaymer
- Hole 9 - Talor Gooch, Young-han Song, Ian Poulter
- Hole 10 - Chieh-Po Lee, Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson
- Hole 11 - Branden Grace, Lucas Herbert, David Puig
- Hole 12 - Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Mito Pereira
- Hole 13 - Adrian Meronk, Frederik Kjettrup, Joaquin Niemann
- Hole 14 - Ben Campbell, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell
- Hole 15 - Andy Ogletree, Thomas Pieters, Richard Bland
The second round of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami can be watched on Fox Sports. The media giant will broadcast the event from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET on their official app.
2025 LIV Golf Miami Round 1 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the teams and individual leaderboards for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami (via LIV Golf):
Team Leaderboard:
- 1 - Crushers GC (-2)
- 2 - 4 Aces GC (E)
- 3 - Fireball GC (+5)
- 4 - Ripper GC (+7)
- 5 - Legion XIII (+8)
- 6 - Stinger GC (+10)
- T7 - HyFlyers GC (+11)
- T7 - Iron Heads GC (+11)
- 9 - Torque GC (+12)
- T10 - Smash GC (+13)
- T10 - Range Goats GC (+13)
Individual Leaderboard:
- 1 - Patrick Reed (-5)
- T2 - Dustin Johnson (-3)
- T2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)
- T2 - Phil Mikelson (-3)
- T5 - Sebastian Munoz (-2)
- T5 - Charl Schwartzel (-2)
- T5 - Sergio Garcia (-2)
- T8 - Marc Leishmaniosis (-1)
- T8 - Peter Uihlein (-1)
- T10 - Harlod Varner III (E)
- T10 - Luis Masaveu (E)
- T10 - Anirban Lahiri (E)
- T10 - Paul Casey (E)
- T10 - Caleb Surat (E)
- T10 - Dean Burmester (E)