LIV Golf Miami 2025 round 2 tee times and groupings explored

The first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami been concluded. The 4 Aces GC star, Patrick Reed, takes the early lead on the individual leaderboard with his team in the solo second place.

Ad

The second round of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami will see a shotgun start with all the players divided into 18 groups teeing off at 11:15 AM ET. Patrick Reed will begin from the first hole along with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, who are tied for second place.

Phil Mickelson is also tied for second place at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami with a 3 under par score. The 6-time Major championship winner will begin the second leg of the tournament from the second hole of the Trump National Doral Golf Course.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami:

Hole 1 - Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed

Hole 2 - Phil Mickelson, Sebastian Munoz, Sergio Garcia

Hole 3 - Charl Schwartzel, Marc Leishman, Peter Uihlein

Hole 4 - Anirban Lahiri, Luis Masaveu, Harold Varner III

Hole 18 - Dean Burmester, Caleb Surratt, Paul Casey

Hole 17 - Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Tringale

Hole 16 - Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Tom McKibbin

Hole 5 - Carlos Ortiz, Yubin Jang, Cameron Smith

Hole 6 - Anthony Kim, Abraham Ancer, Matt Jones

Hole 7 - Brendan Steele, Danny Lee, Kevin Na

Hole 8 - Matthew Wolff, Sam Horsfield, Martin Kaymer

Hole 9 - Talor Gooch, Young-han Song, Ian Poulter

Hole 10 - Chieh-Po Lee, Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson

Hole 11 - Branden Grace, Lucas Herbert, David Puig

Hole 12 - Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Mito Pereira

Hole 13 - Adrian Meronk, Frederik Kjettrup, Joaquin Niemann

Hole 14 - Ben Campbell, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell

Hole 15 - Andy Ogletree, Thomas Pieters, Richard Bland

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The second round of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami can be watched on Fox Sports. The media giant will broadcast the event from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET on their official app.

2025 LIV Golf Miami Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the teams and individual leaderboards for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami (via LIV Golf):

Team Leaderboard:

1 - Crushers GC (-2)

2 - 4 Aces GC (E)

3 - Fireball GC (+5)

4 - Ripper GC (+7)

5 - Legion XIII (+8)

6 - Stinger GC (+10)

T7 - HyFlyers GC (+11)

T7 - Iron Heads GC (+11)

9 - Torque GC (+12)

T10 - Smash GC (+13)

T10 - Range Goats GC (+13)

Ad

Individual Leaderboard:

1 - Patrick Reed (-5)

T2 - Dustin Johnson (-3)

T2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T2 - Phil Mikelson (-3)

T5 - Sebastian Munoz (-2)

T5 - Charl Schwartzel (-2)

T5 - Sergio Garcia (-2)

T8 - Marc Leishmaniosis (-1)

T8 - Peter Uihlein (-1)

T10 - Harlod Varner III (E)

T10 - Luis Masaveu (E)

T10 - Anirban Lahiri (E)

T10 - Paul Casey (E)

T10 - Caleb Surat (E)

T10 - Dean Burmester (E)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More