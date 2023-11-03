LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger faces uncertain future amid Civil War

As December draws near, fans are waiting to know about the chances of a PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf. Although the future remains unclear, recent sources indicate that the tour's agreement is deteriorating.

According to Alan Shipnuck of Fire Pit Collective, the arrangement between the tours is 'falling apart.' This is due to a growing interest among competitors in investing in the PGA Tour.

The recent rumors also state that Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the owners of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, have made a competing offer to collaborate with the Tour's new for-profit organization.

It must be noted that if there is going to be any breakdown between the tours, it will lead to a battle between the PGA Tour and their LIV rivals. The “Monster proposal' that the owners of Liverpool are allegedly making to the PGA Tour may also revive the golf industry's civil war.

Having invested in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-based league, TGL, earlier this year, FSG is no stranger to the world of golf. The organization has undoubtedly shown much interest in the golf sport in recent months.

Lately, FSG has made an announcement regarding a marketing and other agreement with the LPGA Tour. However, it is uncertain if the PGA Tour would accept FSG's proposed alliance or not.

A brief look into the PGA Tour - LIV Golf Merger

On June 6, the 12-month feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf was ended as a new merger between them was set. All legal actions were dropped, and the PIF, which finances LIV Golf, agreed to become a minority partner in a new for-profit company called "PGA Tour Enterprises."

However, the agreement is not legally binding, and not much has been done to reach a formal agreement before the deadline of December 31st.

While these talks were ongoing, there have been inquiries from the US Senate and an anti-trust investigation from the Department of Justice. The PGA Tour was subjected to charges of hypocrisy about their choice to collaborate with the Saudi-backed league.

Nonetheless, the PGA Tour informed players in October that, while finalizing its agreement with the PIF, it was also looking into alternate funding options. Several organizations attempted to contact the PGA Tour for the same purpose.

Moreover, the entertainment giant Endeavour, which owns the UFC and WWE, was said to have submitted a bid to collaborate with the PGA Tour last month, but it was rejected.