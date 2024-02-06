LIV Golf receives big TV Ratings boost after reported Mayakoba number touches 432k mark

Conquering television audiences is a major challenge for LIV Golf, given the importance of TV broacast for the success of any sporting spectacle. In that sense, Mayakoba was a great success as it surpassed 432k viewers on the last day.

The information was published by the X Sports TV Ratings account, with data from the Nielsen website, which specializes in audience tracking.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the LIV Golf Mayakoba's television audience surpassed 432,000 viewers on Sunday. This represents an increase of 141,000 viewers over the past edition of the same event. The 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba had 291,000 viewers, per Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter.

It is important to note that this data measures traditional TV audiences only. Fans who followed the broadcast via other ways, such as the tour's official YouTube channel or the LIV Golf+ website, are left out of that tally.

It was also reported that the second round of the LIV Golf Mayakoba had an audience of 168,000 viewers. On the same day (Saturday, Feb. 2), the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was watched by 1.951 million viewers.

Viewership numbers for the PGA Tour event on Saturday were higher than the 2022 edition by approximately 200,000 viewers (2023 data is not available). It was not the same on Friday. 462,000 viewers were recorded, while in 2023 it was 497,000.

LIV Golf Mayakoba Highlights

The main headlines at LIV Golf Mayakoba featured Chilean Joaquin Niemann. Not only did he win the tournament, but set an 18-hole record at El Camaleon course. The record was achieved during the first round (12 under 59).

The event was also the debut of Jon Rahm and his Legion XIII team in the circuit. The Spaniard finished third in the individual competition, tied with Dean Burmester, while his team took the title by four strokes.

Legion XIII's victory was influenced by Tyerrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt's third-round rallies. Hatton fired a 7-under round to climb to T8, while Surratt scored 4 under (T13).

Surratt himself had his share of spotlights, as Mayakoba marked his professional debut. The former 10th-ranked in the world amateur showed signs of quality, rebounding from a triple bogey during the third round with five consecutive birdies.

Other established players on the circuit had an excellent start to the season. Such was the case of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, who tied for fifth with Charles Howell III (8 under).

The three-time winner on the circuit and major champion Cameron Smith finished T8 with a score of 7 under. Meanwhile, 2023 season individual champion Talor Gooch finished tied for 15th with Laurie Canter at 4 under.

Bryson DeChambeau fell to T25 due to a poor score of 1 under. Another competitior who fell below expectations was rookie Adrian Meronk. He finished 47th with a score of 5 over.