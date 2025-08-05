LIV Golf Riyadh 2026 season opener tickets from $89: Price, availability and more explored

The 2025 LIV Golf season is heading towards its conclusion, and the tickets for the next season's opening event are out. The 2026 season will begin in Riyadh in February.

The tickets for the event are available on the official league website, worth around $89 for the three-day ground pass. Meanwhile, in this season, players will next play at the LIV Golf Chicago event, which will take place from August 8 to 10 at Bolingbrook Golf Club. The next tournament will be LIV Golf Indianapolis, and then the season-ending team championship in Miami.

LIV golfers last played at the UK event. The tournament was held from July 25 to 27. Joaquin Niemann won the event while Legion XIII won the team championship.

A quick recap of LIV Golf Riyadh 2025

The 2025 season also started from the Riyadh tournament, held from February 6 to 8 at Riyadh Golf Club. Adrian Meronk won the event.

Here is the leaderboard and prize money for the LIV Golf Riyadh event 2025:

Win: Adrian Meronk, -17, $4,000,000

T-2: Jon Rahm, -15, $1,875,000

T-2: Sebastian Munoz, -15, $1,875,000

T-4: Dean Burmester, -14, $900,000

T-4: Lucas Herbert, -14, $900,000

T-6: David Puig, -13, $534,500

T-6: Sergio Garcia, -13, $534,500

T-6: Marc Leishman, -13, $534,500

T-6: Bryson DeChambeau, -13, $534,500

T-6: Tyrrell Hatton, -13, $534,500

11: Caleb Surratt, -12, $380,000

T-12: Bubba Watson, -11, $343,333

T-12: Sam Horsfield, -11, $343,333

T-12: Anirban Lahiri, -11, $343,333

T-15: Ben Campbell, -10, $285,000

T-15: Tom McKibbin, -10, $285,000

T-15: Matthew Wolff, -10, $285,000

T-18: Cameron Tringale, -9, $250,000

T-18: Thomas Pieters, -9, $250,000

T-18: Paul Casey, -9, $250,000

T-21: Jason Kokrak, -8, $215,000

T-21: Peter Uihlein, -8, $215,000

T-21: Harold Varner III, -8, $215,000

T-21: Graeme McDowell, -8, $215,000

T-25: Wade Ormsby, -7, $185,000

T-25: Louis Oosthuizen, -7, $185,000

T-25: Cameron Smith, -7, $185,000

T-25: Carlos Ortiz, -7, $185,000

T-25: Lee Westwood, -7, $185,000

T-30: Brendan Steele, -6, $165,000

T-30: Ollie Schniederjans, -6, $165,000

T-30: Ian Poulter, -6, $165,000

T-33: Luis Masaveu, -5, $145,571

T-33: Frederik Kjettrup, -5, $145,571

T-33: Charl Schwartzel, -5, $145,571

T-33: Danny Lee, -5, $145,571

T-33: Matt Jones, -5, $145,571

T-33: Brooks Koepka, -5, $145,571

T-33: Joaquin Niemann, -5, $145,571

T-40: Richard Bland, -4, $134,000

T-40: Chieh-Po Lee, -4, $134,000

T-42: Charles Howell III, -3, $129,000

T-42: Abraham Ancer, -3, $129,000

T-44: Patrick Reed, -2, $125,000

T-44: Talor Gooch, -2, $125,000

T-44: Dustin Johnson, -2, $125,000

T-44: Martin Kaymer, -2, $125,000

48: Henrik Stenson, -1, $120,000

T-49: Anthony Kim, E, $60,000

T-49: Yubin Jang, E, $60,000

T-49: Mito Pereira, E, $60,000

T-52: Branden Grace, 1, $50,000

T-52: Kevin Na, 1, $50,000

54: Andy Ogletree, 3, $50,000

TEAM

WIN: Legion XIII, -50, $3 million

T-2: Ripper G.C., $1,000,000

3: RangeGoats G.C., $500,000

