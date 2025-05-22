LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim claims he ‘knows’ the next PGA Tour Commissioner, promotes post suggesting it’s ‘not Tiger Woods’

LIV Golf's Anthony Kim has claimed to know the new PGA Commissioner. Jay Monahan, who is the Commissioner of the circuit, has a contract that will end next year, and talks have already started on who could possibly replace him when he retires.

Golf Digest believed that it could be Tiger Woods, who has now limited his golf outings because of the injuries. Pro Golf Critic shared his opinion on the matter on X, saying it's not Woods. He wrote:

"When you know who’s been tabbed to be the new Commish, reading things like this = funny. It’s propaganda. HINT: It’s not Tiger but someone under his influence. I’m also positive if a LIV player won the PGA they’d announce this week to take air out of the sails. Instead, we wait."

Anthony Kim reacted to the post. He wrote:

Trending

"I know who it is"

Expand Tweet

Jay Monahan is the fourth commissioner on the PGA Tour. He joined the office in 2017 after Tim Finchem retired.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour has also been in search of a new CEO to work alongside the Commissioner for the circuit. As reported by SBJ, the League has reportedly shown interest in NFL Chief Media & Business Officer Brian Rolapp and also the first Ticketmaster chairman, Jared Smith, to take the position.

Anthony Kim shares his opinion on Ryan Clark's comment about RGIII's wife

Last week, former NFL stars Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III (RGIII) got into a controversy over the former QB's comments about WNBA players. In a game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, RGIII commented that Angel Reese "hates" Caitlin Clark.

However, things took a turn after ESPN analyst Ryan Clark commented on the matter, and he talked about Griffin's wife on The Pivot podcast. Clark said:

"The one thing we know about RG3 is he’s not having conversations at his home about what Black women have to endure in this country. You haven’t been able to do that because in both of your marriages, you’ve been married to white women.”

Expand Tweet

Anthony Kim reacted to the matter on X. He wrote:

"This a genuine question no h8. I watched @Realrclark25 and respect how he played in @NFL but since ur saying @RGIII doesn’t have the same opinions as u bcuz he is w a white woman when u had ur daughter w a white woman did u have 2 limit ur opinions on black women?"

Expand Tweet

Anthony Kim is known for his active presence on social media, and he often shares his opinions on different matters on his X account. He has around 20.9K followers on the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More