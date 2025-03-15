LIV Golf's Anthony Kim expresses disappointment over his performance in Round 1 of LIV Singapore

American professional golfer Anthony Kim played in Round 1 of LIV Golf Singapore on Friday. The tournament, which is being held at the Sentosa Golf Club, is Kim's fourth tournament of the 2025 season. Notably, the former PGA Tour star had a rough start to his outing in Singapore.
In Round 1 of LIV Singapore, Kim shot 73 and is currently tied for 43rd place. After the conclusion of the round, Kim uploaded a story in which he reflected upon his performance in the opening round of LIV Golf Singapore. Anthony Kim wrote:
"Not the start or finish I wanted but saw some positives in the middle of the round. New day tomorrow ✊"
You can check Anthony Kim's Instagram story below:
Kim is competing in Singapore after finishing T50 in Hong Kong last week. However, it's worth noting that before the event in Hong Kong, he was dealing with a blood clot in his leg which had caused him trouble since the start of the ongoing season.
In the three rounds he played at the Hong Kong Golf Club, Kim scored 75-68-67. He was tied for 50th position along with Charles Howell III, Sam Horsfield, and Henrik Stenson.
How much did Anthony Kim earn at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025?
The 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event, which ended last week, had a total purse of $25 million. The lion's share of this purse went to the tournament winner Sergio Garcia, who earned $4 million. Meanwhile, Anthony Kim earned $54,000 for his T50 finish.
Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Golf Hong Kong:
- 1. Sergio Garcia: $4,000,000
- 2. Dean Burmester: $2,250,000
- 3. Phil Mickelson: $1,500,000
- 4. Lucas Herbert: $1,000,000
- 5. Paul Casey: $800,000
- T6. Jon Rahm: $566,875
- T6. Tom McKibbin: $566,875
- T6. Sebastian Muñoz: $566,875
- T6. Peter Uihlein: $566,875
- T10. Patrick Reed: $392,500
- T10. Martin Kaymer: $392,500
- T12. Kevin Na: $314,166
- T12. Marc Leishman: $314,166
- T12. Abraham Ancer: $314,166
- T12. Joaquin Niemann: $314,166
- T12. Chieh-Po Lee: $314,166
- T12. Graeme McDowell: $314,166
- T18. Harold Varner III: $255,000
- T18. David Puig: $255,000
- T20. Cameron Smith: $202,500
- T20. Danny Lee: $202,500
- T20. Louis Oosthuizen: $202,500
- T20. Branden Grace: $202,500
- T20. Charl Schwartzel: $202,500
- T20. Tyrrell Hatton: $202,500
- T20. Andy Ogletree: $202,500
- T20. Cameron Tringale: $202,500
- T20. Bryson DeChambeau: $202,500
- T20. Mito Pereira: $202,500
- T30. Richard Bland: $160,000
- T30. Brendan Steele: $160,000
- T30. Carlos Ortiz: $160,000
- T30. Thomas Pieters: $160,000
- T30. Bubba Watson: $160,000
- T35. Matt Jones: $145,333
- T35. Ben Campbell: $145,333
- T35. Brooks Koepka: $145,333
- T38. Lee Westwood: $139,000
- T38. Caleb Surratt: $139,000
- T40. Yubin Jang: $134,000
- T40. Anirban Lahiri: $134,000
- T42. Matthew Wolff: $126,500
- T42. Ollie Schniederjans: $126,500
- T42. Frederik Kjettrup: $126,500
- T42. Ian Poulter: $126,500
- T42. Adrian Meronk: $126,500
- T42. Luis Masaveu: $126,500
- 49. Jason Kokrak: $60,000
- T50. Taylor Gooch: $54,000
- T50. Anthony Kim: $54,000
- T50. Charles Howell III: $54,000
- T50. Sam Horsfield: $54,000
- T50. Henrik Stenson: $54,000
- Dustin Johnson: $50,000
Team
- 1. Fireballs GC: $3 million
- 2. Stinger GC: $1.5 million
- T3. Ripper GC: $250,000
- T3. HyFlyers GC: $250,00