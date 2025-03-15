LIV Golf's Anthony Kim expresses disappointment over his performance in Round 1 of LIV Singapore

American professional golfer Anthony Kim played in Round 1 of LIV Golf Singapore on Friday. The tournament, which is being held at the Sentosa Golf Club, is Kim's fourth tournament of the 2025 season. Notably, the former PGA Tour star had a rough start to his outing in Singapore.

In Round 1 of LIV Singapore, Kim shot 73 and is currently tied for 43rd place. After the conclusion of the round, Kim uploaded a story in which he reflected upon his performance in the opening round of LIV Golf Singapore. Anthony Kim wrote:

"Not the start or finish I wanted but saw some positives in the middle of the round. New day tomorrow ✊"

You can check Anthony Kim's Instagram story below:

[Image via Instagram - @anthonykimofficial]

Kim is competing in Singapore after finishing T50 in Hong Kong last week. However, it's worth noting that before the event in Hong Kong, he was dealing with a blood clot in his leg which had caused him trouble since the start of the ongoing season.

In the three rounds he played at the Hong Kong Golf Club, Kim scored 75-68-67. He was tied for 50th position along with Charles Howell III, Sam Horsfield, and Henrik Stenson.

How much did Anthony Kim earn at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025?

The 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event, which ended last week, had a total purse of $25 million. The lion's share of this purse went to the tournament winner Sergio Garcia, who earned $4 million. Meanwhile, Anthony Kim earned $54,000 for his T50 finish.

Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Golf Hong Kong:

1. Sergio Garcia: $4,000,000

2. Dean Burmester: $2,250,000

3. Phil Mickelson: $1,500,000

4. Lucas Herbert: $1,000,000

5. Paul Casey: $800,000

T6. Jon Rahm: $566,875

T6. Tom McKibbin: $566,875

T6. Sebastian Muñoz: $566,875

T6. Peter Uihlein: $566,875

T10. Patrick Reed: $392,500

T10. Martin Kaymer: $392,500

T12. Kevin Na: $314,166

T12. Marc Leishman: $314,166

T12. Abraham Ancer: $314,166

T12. Joaquin Niemann: $314,166

T12. Chieh-Po Lee: $314,166

T12. Graeme McDowell: $314,166

T18. Harold Varner III: $255,000

T18. David Puig: $255,000

T20. Cameron Smith: $202,500

T20. Danny Lee: $202,500

T20. Louis Oosthuizen: $202,500

T20. Branden Grace: $202,500

T20. Charl Schwartzel: $202,500

T20. Tyrrell Hatton: $202,500

T20. Andy Ogletree: $202,500

T20. Cameron Tringale: $202,500

T20. Bryson DeChambeau: $202,500

T20. Mito Pereira: $202,500

T30. Richard Bland: $160,000

T30. Brendan Steele: $160,000

T30. Carlos Ortiz: $160,000

T30. Thomas Pieters: $160,000

T30. Bubba Watson: $160,000

T35. Matt Jones: $145,333

T35. Ben Campbell: $145,333

T35. Brooks Koepka: $145,333

T38. Lee Westwood: $139,000

T38. Caleb Surratt: $139,000

T40. Yubin Jang: $134,000

T40. Anirban Lahiri: $134,000

T42. Matthew Wolff: $126,500

T42. Ollie Schniederjans: $126,500

T42. Frederik Kjettrup: $126,500

T42. Ian Poulter: $126,500

T42. Adrian Meronk: $126,500

T42. Luis Masaveu: $126,500

49. Jason Kokrak: $60,000

T50. Taylor Gooch: $54,000

T50. Anthony Kim: $54,000

T50. Charles Howell III: $54,000

T50. Sam Horsfield: $54,000

T50. Henrik Stenson: $54,000

Dustin Johnson: $50,000

Team

1. Fireballs GC: $3 million

2. Stinger GC: $1.5 million

T3. Ripper GC: $250,000

T3. HyFlyers GC: $250,00

