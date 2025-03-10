LIV Golf's Anthony Kim gives an honest verdict about his performance in Hong Kong: "Of course disappointed in the scores"

Anthony Kim had another difficult time at the latest LIV Golf outing. At Hong Kong, the golfer shot even across all three rounds, finishing tied for 50th. He only finished ahead of Dustin Johnson, who was one over par for the entire tournament.

Kim took to social media to share his experience, including a photo dump and a statement about his performance, which he believes was not the best in Hong Kong.

He wrote in his caption:

"Rough start at LIV Golf Hong Kong, but started to find a little form on the back nine of rounds two and three. Of course disappointed in the scores but I accomplished one of my goals two to start the week which was to maintain a positive attitude which I didn’t do in the first two events."

Kim added that he's looking forward to the next outing in Singapore. He said he knew "great golf is around the corner" and thanked his family for all their support on his journey.

The golfer added that he knew last year, when he returned to golf after about 12 years away, that it wouldn't be easy. However, he maintains that it's a journey and that he's 1% better now, and that's what matters moving forward.

Sergio Garcia won the tournament by shooting 18-under. Kim has yet to finish better than T49 this year, a placement he achieved in the opening tournament in Riyadh.

Anthony Kim just hit a major sobriety milestone

On February 21, Anthony Kim officially celebrated two years of being sober. In acknowledging the monumental occasion, Kim also revealed something shocking: that he was often using drugs on the PGA Tour, including during Majors.

Kim said in his celebratory Instagram post:

"Every day I chose drugs and alcohol to numb the pain I felt no matter what happened in my professional life, and I got so good at hiding it that I lost who I was. It’s f*****g hard playing majors making porta-potty stops every few holes."

Anthony Kim also said it was not long before the first photo in his spread that he "contemplated" taking his own life every day for almost two decades. Even while he was an active member of the PGA Tour, he battled this despite seeming to be happy to the public eye.

Anthony Kim hit two years sober (Image via Imagn)

He added:

"In rehab, I found faith, self-love, respect, and purpose. I am not proud of who I was but I am today. One of the many things I realized is how grateful we all need to be for what we have now and to spend time with real friends because tomorrow is not guaranteed."

The golfer has not yet had the successful comeback to golf he hoped for, but he has been incredibly successful in kicking a drug habit that plagued him for almost 20 years.

