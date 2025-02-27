LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim shares a strong message just hours after astonishing injury revelation

LIV Golfer Anthony Kim recently revealed that he has a blood clot in his leg. Kim uploaded a story on Instagram in which he shared that he started feeling something wrong two weeks before LIV Golf Riyadh. While he couldn't figure out what was wrong back then, he confirmed his blood clot diagnosis later.

Kim has now uploaded another story, issuing a strong statement. Kim, 39, uploaded a story that spoke highly about gratitude. The post mentioned different privileges like the privilege to eat until full and the privilege to have people to miss.

Overall, the post mentioned that there are many privileges to be grateful for. In the caption of this story, the American golfer described how the last day and a half has reminded him to live life with a better attitude. Anthony Kim wrote:

"The last day and a half has reminded 2 live life w a better attitude & gratitude. 🙏 all the ❤️ 1% better"

You can check Anthony Kim's injury revelation story followed by his recent Instagram story below:

Anthony Kim's Instagram story where he revealed he has a blood clot [Image Credits: Instagram - @anthonykimofficial]

[Image Credits: Instagram - @anthonykimofficial]

Six days ago, Anthony Kim shared an Instagram post in which he revealed the biggest achievement of his life. Kim admitted he had been sober for 2 years and also wrote in detail about his fight against the addiction to alcohol and drugs. He further wrote that his journey was far from over and that his motto is to get 1% better each day.

From a golf standpoint, Anthony Kim began the 2025 season by playing in LIV Golf Riyadh in which he finished T49. Later, he competed at the LIV Golf Adelaide event in which he registered a T51 finish.

How much did Anthony Kim earn for his T51 finish at LIV Golf Adelaide?

The 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide event had a total purse of $20 million. While the largest chunk of this share went to the tournament winner Joaquin Niemann ($4,000,000), Anthony Kim earned $55,000 for his T51 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Golf Adelaide:

Individual:

1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000

T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000

4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000

5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000

6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000

T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500

T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500

T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500

T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500

T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500

T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67

T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000

T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000

T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000

T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000

T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000

T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29

30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000

T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33

T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33

T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33

T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33

T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33

T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33

T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71

44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000

45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000

46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000

T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500

T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500

49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000

50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000

T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000

T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000

53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000

54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000

Team:

1 Fireballs GC: -21, $3,000,000

2 Legion XIII: -15, $1,500,000

3 Torque GC: -13, $500,000

