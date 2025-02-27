LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim shares a strong message just hours after astonishing injury revelation

LIV Golfer Anthony Kim recently revealed that he has a blood clot in his leg. Kim uploaded a story on Instagram in which he shared that he started feeling something wrong two weeks before LIV Golf Riyadh. While he couldn't figure out what was wrong back then, he confirmed his blood clot diagnosis later.
Kim has now uploaded another story, issuing a strong statement. Kim, 39, uploaded a story that spoke highly about gratitude. The post mentioned different privileges like the privilege to eat until full and the privilege to have people to miss.
Overall, the post mentioned that there are many privileges to be grateful for. In the caption of this story, the American golfer described how the last day and a half has reminded him to live life with a better attitude. Anthony Kim wrote:
"The last day and a half has reminded 2 live life w a better attitude & gratitude. 🙏 all the ❤️ 1% better"
You can check Anthony Kim's injury revelation story followed by his recent Instagram story below:
Six days ago, Anthony Kim shared an Instagram post in which he revealed the biggest achievement of his life. Kim admitted he had been sober for 2 years and also wrote in detail about his fight against the addiction to alcohol and drugs. He further wrote that his journey was far from over and that his motto is to get 1% better each day.
From a golf standpoint, Anthony Kim began the 2025 season by playing in LIV Golf Riyadh in which he finished T49. Later, he competed at the LIV Golf Adelaide event in which he registered a T51 finish.
How much did Anthony Kim earn for his T51 finish at LIV Golf Adelaide?
The 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide event had a total purse of $20 million. While the largest chunk of this share went to the tournament winner Joaquin Niemann ($4,000,000), Anthony Kim earned $55,000 for his T51 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Golf Adelaide:
Individual:
- 1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000
- T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000
- T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000
- 4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000
- 5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000
- 6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000
- T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500
- T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500
- T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500
- T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500
- T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500
- T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67
- T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000
- T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000
- T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000
- T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000
- T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000
- T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29
- 30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000
- T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33
- T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71
- 44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000
- 45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000
- 46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000
- T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500
- T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500
- 49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000
- 50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000
- T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000
- T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000
- 53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000
- 54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000
Team:
- 1 Fireballs GC: -21, $3,000,000
- 2 Legion XIII: -15, $1,500,000
- 3 Torque GC: -13, $500,000