LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim sounds off on $2.3B businessman's airlines - "Bad business"

Anthony Kim has called out private jet company VistaJet for his unpleasant travel experience. The LIV Golf star expressed his dissatisfaction on social media after waiting for over an hour for his flight from Singapore to Macau with little assistance.

Kim competed in LIV Golf Singapore where he tied for 47th. He tagged VistaJet in a post and wrote that his broker had booked the flight for "a very large number." He wrote on X:

"Hey @vistajet i ve been talking to my broker who booked our plane thru u guys from Singapore to Macau for a very large number & we have been sitting here 4 an hour & am being told u guys aren’t doing much 2 help or making things right for our inconvenience. Bad business"

VistaJet is an aviation company founded in 2004 and owned by Thomas Flohr, who has a net worth of $2.3 billion (via Forbes). The airline provides on-demand and subscription-based private jet travel worldwide. The airline hasn't yet responded to Kim's complaint on X, at the time of writing.

Anthony Kim also expressed his disappointment after his first round at LIV Golf Singapore. He wrote on Instagram:

"Not the start or finish I wanted but saw some positives in the middle of the round. New day tomorrow ✊"

Kim scored 73, 73 and 72 at the Sentosa Golf Club. He'll next compete in LIV Golf Miami from April 4 to 6, at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.

How much has Anthony Kim won after joining LIV Golf?

Anthony Kim has had a total earnings of $1,219,917 since joining LIV Golf. Despite underwhelming performances in the 2024 season, he earned a total of $928,417 in 2024. He earned more than $100,000 for his performances in four tournaments.

Kim finished 56th in the season's standings last year. His most earnings came at the LIV Golf Greenbrier where he finished 36th, also his best LIV Golf finish, and took home $145,000.

Kim has earned a total of $291,500 in 2025. He won $121,500 at LIV Golf Singapore after tying for 47th. He took home $60,000 after tying for 49th at LIV Golf Riyadh.

Let's take a look at Anthony Kim's performances and earnings in 2024:

LIV Golf 2024 season

LIV Golf Jeddah: 53rd ($50,000)

53rd ($50,000) LIV Golf Hong Kong: 50th ($60,000)

50th ($60,000) LIV Golf Miami: 53rd ($50,000)

53rd ($50,000) LIV Golf Adelaide: 54th (WD) ($50,000)

54th (WD) ($50,000) LIV Golf Singapore: T52nd ($50,000)

T52nd ($50,000) LIV Golf Houston: T48th ($90,000)

T48th ($90,000) LIV Golf Nashville: T46th ($123,750)

T46th ($123,750) LIV Golf Andalucia: T49th ($60,000)

T49th ($60,000) LIV Golf UK: T46th ($122,667)

T46th ($122,667) LIV Golf Greenbrier: 36th ($145,000)

36th ($145,000) LIV Golf Chicago: T42nd ($127,000)

LIV Golf 2025 season

LIV Golf Riyadh: T49 ($60,000)

T49 ($60,000) LIV Golf Adelaide: T51 ($55,000)

T51 ($55,000) LIV Golf Hong Kong: T50 ($55,000)

T50 ($55,000) LIV Golf Singapore: T47 ($121,500)

