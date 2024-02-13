LIV Golf's biggest stars ft. Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson rumored to consider retirement in 2025: Report

Neither Phil Mickelson nor Bubba Watson have been in good form to start the 2024 season. They're two of LIV Golf's biggest stars, but they're not exactly in their prime. Both are getting older and thus far not having a very good go of it.

That has prompted reports that both could consider retirement. They're both over 40, with Watson clocking in at 45 and Mickelson at 53. There is the Senior Tour, but most athletes are well retired by the time they're 45 and especially in their 50s.

Bubba Watson has previously admitted that he knows he's not in good form, and he'd be fine if he were sent off. That might prompt retirement if it does happen, though that's a long shot since he is the RangeGoats GC captain.

He said via Golf Magic:

"I told my team if they don’t think I am good enough to play, they can kick me out and we will put another good golfer in my place."

Phil Mickelson is looking more at an achievement as a sign to call it quits. He said:

"If I win the US Open, I will retire. That would be my last tournament. I will have achieved the career grand slam and I won't have anything more to prove."

A career Grand Slam is something only a handful of golfers have ever done. If Mickelson adds his name to the list, he would be able to ride off into the sunset and call it a career.

Even if he doesn't, there's a chance he's not long for this sport after all. Fifty-three isn't exactly a prime golfing age, even if Mickelson believes he has a good year in store.

He said he could win at least one more Major in his career via Sports Illustrated:

I’m in every major for the next three years and I think I have a chance to win one or two more and create these accomplishments that haven’t been done at this stage. I feel like I can duplicate Kiawah."

Winning another Major at his age would be an impressive feat. Even if it's not the U.S. Open to complete the Grand Slam, adding a seventh Major title to his mantle would be an absolutely incredible win.

He still believes he can play and is interested in proving as much, but recent form might have changed his mind. Mickelson was 11 over par and was second to last at the season opening LIV Golf Mayakoba. In Las Vegas, he was much better at -2, but still placed 31st.

Watson was not as bad. He didn't play all that well, but -2 at Mayakoba was good enough for a T21 finish. He was also five under in Las Vegas for a T15 finish. It hasn't been great, but it certainly seems like his idea of being kicked off for playing poorly is pretty far-fetched right now, but he is only getting older.