LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau & YouTube channel with 60.8 million subscribers seen collaborating in new video 

Bryson DeChambeau recently announced a collaboration with comedy group Dude Perfect. The latter has a YouTube channel with over 60.8M subscribers.

Ad

DeChambeau is one of the best golfers in the world right now. However, the LIV Golf star has also emerged as a popular YouTube personality over the course of last year. The ace golfer's 'Break 50' series received immense love and appreciation from fans.

He invited esteemed personalities such as Donald Trump, John Daly, Paige Spiranac, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Grant Horvat, Sergio Garcia among others for his videos. The guests and DeChambeau tried to break 50 in each episode as they also engaged in riveting conversations.

Ad

Trending

DeChambeau took part in the viral 'I can't find your silver lining' TikTok dance challenge with Dude Perfect members to announce the new collaboration. Flushing It Golf posted the video on their X account.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video is refreshingly funny as one of them is singing dramatically into the camera while the others engage in amusing antics in the background. Towards the end of the teaser, DeChambeau hits a shot as the Dude Perfect members dance behind him. After completing the shot, they run towards him.

It is unclear when the YouTube video will be released but it definitely looks like it will be hilarious. Judging by their rib-tickling take on the viral TikTok challenge, fans can look forward to the full video.

Ad

"Moving the needle and growing the game" - What did fans have to say about Bryson DeChambeau's new collaboration with Dude Perfect

Bryson DeChambeau (Source: Imagn)

Fans rushed to Flushing It Golf's comment section after viewing the TikTok challenge undertaken by Bryson DeChambeau and Dude Perfect to announce their new collaboration.

Ad

"Moving the needle and growing the game"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Easily the biggest winner of the PGA/LIV era of golf. Dude is paving his own path and owning it." one fan said.

"Wait I thought he was leaving LIV and going back to the pga tour" another wrote.

However, some fans expressed disappointment over the video.

"Oh god…..not those idiots Bryson! I’ve stuck up for you the whole time and now you’ve done something indefensible"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The fact people are entertained by this says so much" one fan commented.

"Pure cringe" another added.

Bryson DeChambeau was last seen at the LIV Golf Adelaide event in February. He will take part in the Hong Kong event in early March. The ace golfer has lot to prove this year as he will look to defend his US Open title as well as the LIV Golf Team Championship trophy towards the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback