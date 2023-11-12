LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith shoots 16-under par to match Phachara in the lead ahead of the final round of 2023 Hong Kong Open

Cameron Smith topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Hong Kong Open following the third round. He finished in a tie with Phachara Khongwatmai with a score of under 16.

Smith played all three rounds on the Asian Tour event with a score of 63-66-65 to settle for a total of 16-under 194.

Ben Campbell finished in third place followed by Lee Chein-po for fourth place. Micah Lauren Shin finished in a two-way tie with Sangmoon Bae with a score of under 13 while Graeme McDowell settled for seventh place in a tie with Sadom Kaewkanjana.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Smith spoke about the Asian Tour event and said that he took inspiration from fellow Australian golfer, Peter Thompson.

Speaking about the Hong Kong Open, he said (via WION):

"I was actually looking at how many times Peter Thomson won because I feel like he's on every trophy around the world, and has travelled so much, I adore him. It is a really good list of players and lots of Aussies have been successful around here too, so it would be nice to go on that list."

Talor Gooch, who won the LIV Golf individual event in 2023, has been playing at the Hong Kong Open and settled for the T27 position.

When will Cameron Smith tee off at the 2023 Hong Kong Open?

Cameron Smith will tee off for the final round of the tournament at 10:50 a.m. local time. He will start his game with Ben Campbell and Phachara Khongwatmai on the first tee hole.

Here are the tee times for the 2023 Hong Kong Open on Sunday (as per local time):

Hole 11

9:00 a.m.: Jazz Janewattananond, Prom Meesawat, Michael Maguire

9:10 a.m.: Paul Peterson, Nicholas Fung, Ajeetesh Sandhu

9:20 a.m.: Eugenio Chacarra, Natipong Srithong, Zach Murray

9:30 a.m.: Scott Vincent, Rattanon Wannasrichan, Pavit Tangkamolprasert

9:40 a.m.: Matthew Cheung, Ian Snyman, Angelo Que

9:50 a.m.: Mingyu Cho, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, Gunn Charoenkul

10:00 a.m.: Kyongjun Moon, Dodge Kemmer, Dominic Foos

10:10 a.m.: Travis Smyth, Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a), Rashid Khan

10:20 a.m.: Nitithorn Thippong, Douglas Klein, Andrew Dodt

10:30 a.m.: Yeongsu Kim, Pawin Ingkhapradit, Suteepat Prateeptienchai

10:40 a.m.: Jediah Morgan, Steve Lewton, Kosuke Hamamoto

10:50 a.m.: Brian O'Donovan, Kieran Vincent, Poom Saksansin

11:00 a.m.: Taichi Kho, Lloyd Jefferson Go, Danthai Boonma

11:10 a.m.: David Drysdale, Shen Wang Ngai (a)

11:20 a.m.: Siddikur Rahman, Jarin Todd

Hole 1

9:00 a.m.: Bjorn Hellgren, Wang Wei-Hsuan, Karandeep Kochhar

9:10 a.m.: Chan Shih-chang, Miguel Tabuena, Talor Gooch

9:20 a.m.: Trevor Simsby, Jaewoong Eom, Taehee Lee

9:30 a.m.: Scott Hend, Yubin Jang, Gaganjeet Bhullar

9:40 a.m.: Jbe Kruger, Seungtaek Lee, Itthipat Buranatanyarat

9:50 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Peter Uihlein

10:00 a.m.: Harold Varner III, David Puig, Chen Guxin

10:10 a.m.: Miguel Carballo, Jaco Ahlers, Veer Ahlawat

10:20 a.m.: Harrison Crowe, Andy Ogletree, Hung Chien-yao

10:30 a.m.: Richard T. Lee, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Graeme McDowell

10:40 a.m.: Sangmoon Bae, Micah Lauren Shin, Lee Chieh-po

10:50 a.m.: Ben Campbell, Phachara Khongwatmai, Cameron Smith

The 2023 Hong Kong Open started with the first round on Thursday, November 9, and its final round is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 12, at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

With the conclusion of the LIV Golf Team Championship, most of the Saudi circuit players are playing at this week's Asian Tour event.