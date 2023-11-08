“He's on every trophy around the world” – LIV Golfer Cameron Smith says he takes inspiration from Peter Thomson ahead of Hong Kong Open

With the conclusion of the 2023 LIV Golf season, Cameron Smith will next be seen in action in Asian Tour events. The Australian golfer will grace the stellar field of this week's Hong Kong Open.

Smith has had a good season on the LIV Golf circuit and is now aiming to win the Asian Tour events.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Smith spoke about the event. Cameron Smith said that he draws inspiration from fellow Australian golfer, Peter Thompson, who won the Hong thrice in his career (1960, 1965 and 1967).

Speaking about the Australian great, Smith said (via WION):

"I was actually looking at how many times Peter Thomson won because I feel like he's on every trophy around the world, and has travelled so much, I adore him. It is a really good list of players and lots of Aussies have been successful around here too, so it would be nice to go on that list."

The 2023 Hong Kong Open will start with the first round on Thursday, November 9. It will conclude on Sunday, November 12 at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

When will Cameron Smith tee off for the 2023 Hong Kong Open?

For the first round of the tournament on Thursday, November 8, Cameron Smith will tee off with Patrick Reed and Taichi Kho at 11:05 a.m. local time on the first hole.

The tournament will start at 6:35 a.m. local time, with Terrence Ng, Yoseop Seo, and Zhou Ziquin teeing off on the first hole.

Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2023 Hong Kong Open:

Hole 1

6:35 a.m.: Terrence Ng, Yoseop Seo, Zhou Ziqin (a)

6:45 a.m.: Bjorn Hellgren, Angelo Que, Isaac Lee (a)

6:55 a.m.: Ben Campbell, Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, Ye Wocheng

7:05 a.m.: Kevin Yuan, Taehee Lee, Rattanon Wannasrichan

7:15 a.m.: Matt Killen, Andrew Dodt, Shen Wang Ngai (a)

7:25 a.m.: Jbe Kruger, Veer Ahlawat, Liu Enhua

7:35 a.m.: Jarin Todd, Chang Wei-lun, Chapchai Nirat

7:45 a.m.: Ajeetesh Sandhu, Natipong Srithong, Ben Leong

7:55 a.m: Siddikur Rahman, Faisal Salhab, Lin Xing-zhi (a)

8:05 a.m.: Saud Al Sharif, Mingyu Cho, Alexander Yang (a)

10:55 a.m.: Miguel Tabuena, Wade Ormsby, Sadom Kaewkanjan

11:05 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Taichi Kho

11:15 a.m.: Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell, Sarit Suwannarut

11:25 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Peter Uihlein, Scott Vincent

11:35 a.m.: Sihwan Kim, Tomoharu Otsuki, Scott Hend

11:45 a.m.: Steve Lewton, Sangmoon Bae, Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)

11:55 a.m.: Nitithorn Thippong, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Harrison Crowe

12:05 p.m.: Berry Henson, Miguel Carballo, Itthipat Buranatanyarat

12:15 p.m.: Yonggu Shin, Settee Prakongvech, Tom Power Horan

12:25 p.m.: S.S.P Chawrasia, David Drysdale, Michael Maguire

12:35 p.m.: Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, Douglas Klein, Jeremy Gandon

12:45 p.m.: Dodge Kemmer, Wang Wei-Hsuan, Doyeob Mun

Hole 11

6:35 a.m.: Jazz Janewattananond, Travis Smyth, Bio Kim

6:45 a.m.: Kieran Vincent, Thomas Pieters, Eugenio Chacarra

6:55 a.m.: Andy Ogletree, David Puig, Phachara Khongwatmai

7:05 a.m; Jaco Ahlers, Chen Guxin, Poom Saksansin

7:15 a.m.: Wu Ashun, Yeongsu Kim, Chan Shih-chang

7:25 a.m.: Sam Brazel, Trevor Simsby, Richard T. Lee

7:35 a.m.: Karandeep Kochhar, Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Kyongjun Moon

7:45 a.m.: Yikeun Chang, Rashid Khan, James Piot

7:55 a.m.: Danthai Boonma, Matthew Cheung, Lee Chieh-po

8:05 a.m.: Jediah Morgan, Pawin Ingkhapradit, Honey Baisoya

8:15 a.m.: Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Justin Quiban, Shane Kuiti

8:25 a.m.: Lloyd Jefferson Go, Tong Yang, Leon D'souza

11:05 a.m.: Brian O'Donovan, Seungtaek Lee, Jack Thompson

11:15 a.m: Marcus Fraser, Othman Almulla, Nicholas Fung

11:25 a.m.: Paul Peterson, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Pavit Tangkamolprasert

11:35 a.m.: Kosuke Hamamoto, Taylor Dickson, Zach Murray

11:45 a.m.: Micah Lauren Shin, Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Shiv Kapur

11:55 a.m.: Ian Snyman, Prom Meesawat, Yubin Jang

12:05 p.m.: Mardan Mamat, Todd Sinnott, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai

12:15 p.m.: Chikkarangappa S., Hung Chien-yao, Gunn Charoenkul

12:25 p.m.: Turk Pettit, Terry Pilkadaris, Jaewoong Eom

12:35 p.m.: John Lyras, Dominic Foos, Ma Bingwen (a)

*(local time)

Cameron Smith has won 12 professional events in his career, including six on the PGA Tour and one major. He will look for his maiden Asian Tour victory this week.