LIV Golf’s first-ever qualifier winner gets candid about the 18-hole system - "They're trying to shake things up"

John Catlin won the first-ever LIV Golf qualifying event held on Tuesday, March 11, securing himself a spot in the upcoming event on the circuit. At the LIV Golf's first qualifying playoff held in Singapore, the American golfer played a second round of 4-under to win the event.

During the press conference of the tournament, John Catlin reflected on the 18-hole playoff format and how these changes make the Saudi league different from others.

Speaking of the innovation in LIV Golf, Catlin said (via ASAP Sports):

"They're kind of trying to shake things up, and this definitely shook us up. We weren't ready for it. So, it was cool. It'd be interesting to see if it's something that continues, if it's needed. You never know, but I think it's a cool concept, and hey, I obviously liked it."

Meanwhile, he also talked about the 18-hole playoff format event, saying:

"I see both sides of it. You kind of have to get off to a good start. But a lot can happen. Maybe do it after nine holes. I feel like six; there are 12 more holes. Let's say you're one over, and the other guys are even par and you get knocked out, but you're shot back. I don't know."

Notably, with the victory, John Catlin will be joining Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC in the upcoming LIV Golf Singapore event. The tournament is scheduled to take place from March 14 to 16 at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

LIV golfer John Catlin shares his excitement to play for Iron Heads GC

In the post-round press conference of LIV Golf's first qualifying playoff event on March 11, John Catlin also opened up about playing for Iron Heads GC. The 34-year-old golfer talked about team captain Kevin Na and reflected on their previous outings together. He praised Na while also sharing his excitement to play on his team.

Speaking of Iron Heads GC, Catlin said (via ASAP Sports):

"I've known Kevin for a while. We played together in Korea at the Korean Open in 2018. We both finished pretty well. I've known him pretty well ever since. He's a great guy. Works hard at it; similar mindset. So, being a part of his team and being a part of the Ironheads GC is a great opportunity, and I hope I can lift the team to new heights."

Catlin will be replacing Jinichiro Kozuma in the LIV Golf Singapore event as he is out due to an injury. Meanwhile, John Catlin has played a few LIV Golf events in the 2024 season and has recorded some decent finishes.

He was tied for seventh in LIV Golf Nashville 2024, while he finished T23 at Mayakoba and T24 in the Houston event last year. This week, he will be playing his first event in the Saudi League of the 2025 season.

