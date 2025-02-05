LIV Golf’s Matthew Wolff drops bombshell statement while picking between LeBron James and Luka Doncic – “Neither”

LIV Golf RangeGoats stars, including Matthew Wolff, recently picked their favorite between Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James and new recruit Luka Dončić. Among the four teammates, Wolff gave the most controversial answer along with a piece of criticism.

A couple of days ago, Luka Dončić was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team where LeBron James currently plays. Following this recent development, the RangeGoats social media team decided to ask the team members to pick between the two.

The first to respond was captain Bubba Watson, who offered a genuine response, saying he didn't want to pick one.

"Why pick? Since I have both of them on the same team."

However, Wolff gave a blunt and controversial answer.

"Neither," he replied. "None of them play defense."

Matthew Wolff also mentioned that he wasn’t a fan of either of them. However, he went on to pick Doncic and revealed his true favorite.

"I like Ant (Anthony Edwards of Minnesota Timberwolves)," he said. "Ant’s my guy."

Peter Uihlein chose Luka based on his current form. When Watson was insisted again to pick one, he opened up a bit and expressed his love for Lebron James.

"Well, listen, I like LeBron 'cause he’s athletic. Mature, handsome. These are tough questions. I have LeBron’s rookie card, so I’m going with LeBron," he said.

When will Matthew Wolff tee off at the LIV Golf Riyadh, Round 1?

Matthew Wolff is grouped with Kevin Na and Richard Bland for the opening round of LIV Golf Riyadh. The trio will tee off from Hole 16 on Thursday, February 5 at 6:25 am local time.

Here are all the groupings for LIV Golf Riyadh, Round 1:

Group 1: Hole 1

Jon Rahm

Joaquin Niemann

Sergio Garcia

Group 2: Hole 2

Tyrrell Hatton

Brooks Koepka

Louis Oosthuizen

Group 3: Hole 3

Carlos Ortiz

Abraham Ancer

Marc Leishman

Group 4: Hole 4

Talor Gooch

Paul Casey

Dean Burmester

Group 5: Hole 5

Henrik Stenson

Patrick Reed

Adrian Meronk

Group 6: Hole 6

Bubba Watson

Anthony Kim

Anirban Lahiri

Group 7: Hole 7

Martin Kaymer

Peter Uihlein

Brendan Steele

Group 8: Hole 8

Branden Grace

David Puig

Jason Kokrak

Group 9: Hole 9

Yubin Jang

Mito Pereira

Sam Horsfield

Group 10: Hole 10

Matt Jones

Caleb Surratt

Ben Campbell

Group 11: Hole 11

Andy Ogletree

Chieh-Po Lee

Luis Masaveu

Group 12: Hole 12

Jinichiro Kozuma

Tom McKibbin

Frederik Kjettrup

Group 13: Hole 13

Lucas Herbert

Cameron Tringale

Thomas Pieters

Group 14: Hole 14

Harold Varner III

Charl Schwartzel

Lee Westwood

Group 15: Hole 15

Ollie Schniederjans

Danny Lee

Graeme McDowell

Group 16: Hole 16

Kevin Na

Richard Bland

Matthew Wolff

Group 17: Hole 17

Charles Howell III

Sebastian Muñoz

Ian Poulter

Group 18: Hole 18

Cameron Smith

Bryson DeChambeau

Dustin Johnson

