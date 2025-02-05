  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Matthew Wolff
  • LIV Golf’s Matthew Wolff drops bombshell statement while picking between LeBron James and Luka Doncic – “Neither”

LIV Golf’s Matthew Wolff drops bombshell statement while picking between LeBron James and Luka Doncic – “Neither”

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 05, 2025 14:11 GMT
LIV Golf&rsquo;s Matthew Wolff picks between LeBron James and Luka Doncic (Image via Imagn, instagram@rangegoatsgc)
LIV Golf’s Matthew Wolff picks between LeBron James and Luka Doncic (Image via Imagn, instagram@rangegoatsgc)

LIV Golf RangeGoats stars, including Matthew Wolff, recently picked their favorite between Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James and new recruit Luka Dončić. Among the four teammates, Wolff gave the most controversial answer along with a piece of criticism.

A couple of days ago, Luka Dončić was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team where LeBron James currently plays. Following this recent development, the RangeGoats social media team decided to ask the team members to pick between the two.

The first to respond was captain Bubba Watson, who offered a genuine response, saying he didn't want to pick one.

"Why pick? Since I have both of them on the same team."
also-read-trending Trending

However, Wolff gave a blunt and controversial answer.

"Neither," he replied. "None of them play defense."

Matthew Wolff also mentioned that he wasn’t a fan of either of them. However, he went on to pick Doncic and revealed his true favorite.

"I like Ant (Anthony Edwards of Minnesota Timberwolves)," he said. "Ant’s my guy."

Peter Uihlein chose Luka based on his current form. When Watson was insisted again to pick one, he opened up a bit and expressed his love for Lebron James.

"Well, listen, I like LeBron 'cause he’s athletic. Mature, handsome. These are tough questions. I have LeBron’s rookie card, so I’m going with LeBron," he said.

When will Matthew Wolff tee off at the LIV Golf Riyadh, Round 1?

Matthew Wolff is grouped with Kevin Na and Richard Bland for the opening round of LIV Golf Riyadh. The trio will tee off from Hole 16 on Thursday, February 5 at 6:25 am local time.

Here are all the groupings for LIV Golf Riyadh, Round 1:

Group 1: Hole 1

  • Jon Rahm
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Sergio Garcia

Group 2: Hole 2

  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Louis Oosthuizen

Group 3: Hole 3

  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Marc Leishman

Group 4: Hole 4

  • Talor Gooch
  • Paul Casey
  • Dean Burmester

Group 5: Hole 5

  • Henrik Stenson
  • Patrick Reed
  • Adrian Meronk

Group 6: Hole 6

  • Bubba Watson
  • Anthony Kim
  • Anirban Lahiri

Group 7: Hole 7

  • Martin Kaymer
  • Peter Uihlein
  • Brendan Steele

Group 8: Hole 8

  • Branden Grace
  • David Puig
  • Jason Kokrak

Group 9: Hole 9

  • Yubin Jang
  • Mito Pereira
  • Sam Horsfield

Group 10: Hole 10

  • Matt Jones
  • Caleb Surratt
  • Ben Campbell

Group 11: Hole 11

  • Andy Ogletree
  • Chieh-Po Lee
  • Luis Masaveu

Group 12: Hole 12

  • Jinichiro Kozuma
  • Tom McKibbin
  • Frederik Kjettrup

Group 13: Hole 13

  • Lucas Herbert
  • Cameron Tringale
  • Thomas Pieters

Group 14: Hole 14

  • Harold Varner III
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Lee Westwood

Group 15: Hole 15

  • Ollie Schniederjans
  • Danny Lee
  • Graeme McDowell

Group 16: Hole 16

  • Kevin Na
  • Richard Bland
  • Matthew Wolff

Group 17: Hole 17

  • Charles Howell III
  • Sebastian Muñoz
  • Ian Poulter

Group 18: Hole 18

  • Cameron Smith
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Dustin Johnson

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी