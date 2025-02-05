LIV Golf’s Matthew Wolff drops bombshell statement while picking between LeBron James and Luka Doncic – “Neither”

LIV Golf RangeGoats stars, including Matthew Wolff, recently picked their favorite between Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James and new recruit Luka Dončić. Among the four teammates, Wolff gave the most controversial answer along with a piece of criticism.
A couple of days ago, Luka Dončić was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team where LeBron James currently plays. Following this recent development, the RangeGoats social media team decided to ask the team members to pick between the two.
The first to respond was captain Bubba Watson, who offered a genuine response, saying he didn't want to pick one.
"Why pick? Since I have both of them on the same team."
However, Wolff gave a blunt and controversial answer.
"Neither," he replied. "None of them play defense."
Matthew Wolff also mentioned that he wasn’t a fan of either of them. However, he went on to pick Doncic and revealed his true favorite.
"I like Ant (Anthony Edwards of Minnesota Timberwolves)," he said. "Ant’s my guy."
Peter Uihlein chose Luka based on his current form. When Watson was insisted again to pick one, he opened up a bit and expressed his love for Lebron James.
"Well, listen, I like LeBron 'cause he’s athletic. Mature, handsome. These are tough questions. I have LeBron’s rookie card, so I’m going with LeBron," he said.
When will Matthew Wolff tee off at the LIV Golf Riyadh, Round 1?
Matthew Wolff is grouped with Kevin Na and Richard Bland for the opening round of LIV Golf Riyadh. The trio will tee off from Hole 16 on Thursday, February 5 at 6:25 am local time.
Here are all the groupings for LIV Golf Riyadh, Round 1:
Group 1: Hole 1
- Jon Rahm
- Joaquin Niemann
- Sergio Garcia
Group 2: Hole 2
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Brooks Koepka
- Louis Oosthuizen
Group 3: Hole 3
- Carlos Ortiz
- Abraham Ancer
- Marc Leishman
Group 4: Hole 4
- Talor Gooch
- Paul Casey
- Dean Burmester
Group 5: Hole 5
- Henrik Stenson
- Patrick Reed
- Adrian Meronk
Group 6: Hole 6
- Bubba Watson
- Anthony Kim
- Anirban Lahiri
Group 7: Hole 7
- Martin Kaymer
- Peter Uihlein
- Brendan Steele
Group 8: Hole 8
- Branden Grace
- David Puig
- Jason Kokrak
Group 9: Hole 9
- Yubin Jang
- Mito Pereira
- Sam Horsfield
Group 10: Hole 10
- Matt Jones
- Caleb Surratt
- Ben Campbell
Group 11: Hole 11
- Andy Ogletree
- Chieh-Po Lee
- Luis Masaveu
Group 12: Hole 12
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Tom McKibbin
- Frederik Kjettrup
Group 13: Hole 13
- Lucas Herbert
- Cameron Tringale
- Thomas Pieters
Group 14: Hole 14
- Harold Varner III
- Charl Schwartzel
- Lee Westwood
Group 15: Hole 15
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Danny Lee
- Graeme McDowell
Group 16: Hole 16
- Kevin Na
- Richard Bland
- Matthew Wolff
Group 17: Hole 17
- Charles Howell III
- Sebastian Muñoz
- Ian Poulter
Group 18: Hole 18
- Cameron Smith
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Dustin Johnson