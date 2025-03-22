LIV Golf's Patrick Reed inches close to beating Rickie Fowler, other PGA Tour stars on world rankings

LIV Golf's Patrick Reed is getting close to beating Rickie Fowler and other PGA Tour players in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). The American golfer is in contention to win this week's International Series Macau, an Asian Tour event. He took the lead in the game after two rounds.

If he wins this week, he could jump into the top 100 in the OWGR, leaving behind some top-ranked PGA Tour players, including Rickie Fowler, Ryan Fox, and others. Notably, LIV Golf events do not get world ranking points for playing in the Saudi league, but players can improve their world ranking by playing in DP World Tour events and Asian Tour events.

Patrick Reed is currently ranked 129th in the OWGR and has a good chance to move within the top 100. His ranking, however, has witnessed a constant decline in the OWGR since joining LIV Golf.

After a T4 finish at the Masters 2023, Reed's ranking moved from 70 to 45. However, toward the end of 2023, he dropped outside the top 100. He was ranked 149th ahead of the 2024 Acciona Open de España, and after he finished T10 in the event, he jumped from 149 to 138. However, since then, his ranking has only declined in the OWGR.

A look into Patrick Reed's performance at International Series Macau

Reed started his campaign at the 2025 International Series Macau with an opening round of 63. He started the game by making a birdie on the fourth, followed by three back-to-back birdies from the sixth to eighth holes. He maintained the good streak even on the back nine and again made three birdies for a round of 63.

In the second round of the tournament, Patrick Reed started the game with a birdie on the first tee hole, followed by another birdie on the third. He added another birdie on the ninth and tenth and then an unfortunate bogey on the 11th. He added three more birdies on the back nine, including on the 13th, 17th, and 18th, for a round of 64.

Speaking of his performance, Reed said (via Flushing It):

“At the end of the day if you go out and win a golf tournament, that takes care of everything.”

The 34-year-old golfer even started his game for the third round of the Asian Tour event and, at the time of writing, had played four holes. He made two back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes for a total of 15-under.

Reed is holding a three-stroke lead in the game at the time of writing over Lucas Herbert and Carlos Ortiz. Sebastián Muñoz settled in fourth place in the event at 11-under at the time of writing, followed by Jason Kokrak in fifth.

