LIV Golf’s Sergio Garcia reacts to Ryder Cup returning to his home country

Sergio Garcia recently reacted to the news of the Ryder Cup returning to Spain in 2031, marking the second time the country will host the event. The tournament will be held at Camiral Golf &amp; Wellness Resort in Girona, previously known as PGA Catalunya. The decision was officially announced by Ryder Cup Europe earlier this week.Sergio Garcia penned an X post and shared it on July 24, captioning it as:&quot;So excited and what a tremendous honor for my country to host the 2031 @rydercup at the Camiral Resort in Girona. Great golf course in a beautiful part of Spain!!&quot;Spain last hosted the Ryder Cup in 1997 at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande. That event was historic as it was the first time the Ryder Cup was played in continental Europe. It was captained by five-time major winner Seve Ballesteros, who led Europe to a narrow 14½–13½ win over the United States.The next four editions of the Ryder Cup are already scheduled. The 2025 event will be played at Bethpage Black in New York, followed by Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027 and Hazeltine National in Minnesota in 2029. The 2031 tournament in Spain will be followed by the 2033 edition at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Apart from that, Sergio Garcia recently showed hope for his inclusion in the upcoming Ryder Cup selections.Sergio Garcia eyes Ryder Cup returnSergio Garcia returned to the Open Championship field this year at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, where the LIV Golf veteran finished tied for 34th. The Spaniard posted a four-round score of 3-under-par, marking a steady showing in the final major of the 2025 season. Despite being well outside automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup, Garcia still believes a place on Team Europe is within reach.With the 2025 Ryder Cup scheduled for September at Bethpage Black in New York, the top six players on the European points list will earn automatic spots. Garcia, who currently ranks 174th with just 11 points, falls significantly short of that threshold. Yet, he remains hopeful.Speaking after his finish at Royal Portrush on Sunday, July 20, Sergio Garcia addressed his Ryder Cup chances in an interview shared by NUCLRGolf on X. When asked if this was his final shot at making the squad, Garcia said:“I don’t know; you’ll have to ask him [Luke Donald]. I don’t think it’s the last chance, to be totally honest. I think there’s still a good amount of weeks left… I think that I can bring things to the team that—to any team that would probably need it. Obviously at the end of the day, he’s going to make whatever he thinks is the best decision for him and his team, at the end of the day. So we’ll see.&quot;Sergio Garcia also confirmed that he has maintained communication with Team Europe captain Luke Donald. He shared that during their recent conversations, Garcia made it clear how much he wants to be part of the squad again and contribute with his experience.