LIV Golf senior executives no longer with the league after Greg Norman exit: Reports

Greg Norman confirmed his complete exit from LIV Golf after his contract expired recently. Following this, sources claim that a string of other executives have departed the Saudi-backed series as well. According to Sports Business Journal, insiders confirmed that three more senior vice presidents have departed during the currently-ongoing offseason.As per sources, SVP and Global Head of Partnerships Monica Fee, SVP/Global Ticketing &amp; Premium Hospitality Troy Tutt and SVP/Merchandising &amp; Retail Rita Kim are the three executives that have departed. While their exit dates aren’t confirmed, the trio are believed to leave since the end of the 2025 season in August. It is noteworthy that Tutt, Fee and Kim were all hired under the Norman-run administration.Meanwhile, the Saudi-backed series’ CMO Adam Harter also announced his exit from the series on Monday. Harter made the big announcement after just 19 months in the role. Interestingly, Harter played a major role as LIV rolled out its new slogan – ‘Long LIV Golf’ – under his reign. This replaced the controversial ‘Golf, But Louder’ tagline used by the league during its first few seasons. LIV Golf is yet to make an official comment on the matter. However, the series has continually expressed its gratitude to the executives, whose exit have been officially announced.As for hirings, LIV Golf unveiled new CEO Scott O’Neil, replacing Norman, in January. Following his rise to power, O’Neil announced his longtime colleague and former President of the English Premier League side Aston Villa Chris Heck as the breakaway tour’s new president.Greg Norman exits LIV GolfGreg Norman confirmed his complete exit from LIV Golf in an Instagram post last week. The former commissioner and CEO of LIV Golf, who played a major role in the realization of the breakaway circuit in 2021, acknowledged he is no longer with the organization. The Hall of Famer’s post came nine months after he was replaced by former Philadelphia 76ers CEO Scott O’Neil.Making the announcement, Norman lauded the Saudi-backed series and credited it for ‘chaing the game globally.’ He claimed being ‘proud’ of the series’ achievement.Greg Norman wrote on Instagram:“Together, we built a movement that changed the game globally. We created opportunities for both players and fans and broadened the ecosystem of golf. We truly globalized the game and expanded golf’s reach to fans around the world. We brought entertainment, innovation, and private equity into golf (including to the PGA Tour) positioning the sport as an asset class. It’s been an incredible chapter, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished. My commitment to do what was and still is, the right thing for golf, the players and fans never wavered.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the unversed, LIV Golf completed its fourth season in August after a tumultuous start 2021. The breakaway tour was involved in multiple controversies since its inception, which included its legal battle with PGA Tour who banned LIV players. Under Norman, the series made several big-money signings including the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia. However, the circuit remains unrecognized by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).