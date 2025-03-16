LIV Golf Singapore 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25 million purse?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 16, 2025 07:45 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day Three - Source: Getty
Joaquin Niemann wins the LIV Golf Singapore 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday, March 16, Joaquin Niemann clinched the LIV Golf Singapore 2025 title, posting a five-stroke win over Brooks Koepka. He fired a flawless 6-under 65 to secure his second title of the season.

Ad

Brooks Koepka also shot a low 65 in the final round of LIV Golf Singapore 2025 to finish as the solo runner-up. Ben Campbell earned a solo third-place finish, six strokes back, while David Puig secured solo fourth at 10-under.

Dustin Johnson, who held a share of the 36-hole lead, eventually finished T5 alongside Jon Rahm, Sebastian Munoz, Louis Oosthuizen, and Cameron Tringale.

The purse size of LIV Golf Singapore 2025 was $25 million, with $20 million reserved for the individual portion. Niemann bagged $4 million for his fourth LIV Golf title, while Koepka took home $2.25 million for his solo runner-up finish.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC continued their hot run and completed a three-peat on Sunday to bag $3 million. Legion XII received $1.5 million for their runner-up finish, while 4Aces GC earned $500,000 for their podium finish.

Ad

The final payout for the LIV Golf Singapore 2025 explored

Here's a look at the complete payout for the LIV Golf Singapore 2025:

  • 1. Joaquin Niemann: $4 million
  • 2. Brooks Koepka: $2.25 million
  • 3. Ben Campbell: $1.5 million
  • David Puig: $1 million
  • T5. Louis Oosthuizen: $615,500
  • T5. Jon Rahm: $615,500
  • T5. Cameron Tringale: $615,500
  • T5. Sebastian Munoz: $615,500
  • T5. Dustin Johnson: $615,500
  • T10. Bryson DeChambeau: $371,250
  • T10. Abraham Ancer: $371,250
  • T10. Paul Casey: $371,250
  • T10. Jason Kokrak: $371,250
  • T14. Richard Bland: $280,000
  • T14. Luis Masaveu: $280,000
  • T14. Kevin Na: $280,000
  • T14. Charl Schwartzel: $280,000
  • T14. Lucas Herbert: $280,000
  • T19. Tyrrell Hatton: $188,500
  • T19. Harold Varner III: $188,500
  • T19. Caleb Surratt: $188,500
  • T19. Phil Mickelson: $188,500
  • T19. Cameron Smith: $188,500
  • 24. Thomas Pieters: $167,500
  • T25. Anirban Lahiri: $161,250
  • T25. Tom McKibbin: $161,250
  • T25. Chieh-Po Lee: $161,250
  • T25. Patrick Reed: $161,250
  • T29. Talor Gooch: $152,500
  • T29. Peter Uihlein: $152,500
  • T29. Dean Burmester: $152,500
  • T32. Adrian Meronk: $142,500
  • T32. Sergio Garcia: $142,500
  • T32. Matt Jones: $142,500
  • T32. Brendan Steele: $142,500
  • T32. Danny Lee: $142,500
  • 37. Carlos Ortiz: $135,000
  • T38. Andy Ogletree: $122,500
  • T38. Bubba Watson: $122,500
  • T38. Henrik Stenson: $122,500
  • T41. Charles Howell III: $115,000
  • T41. Branden Grace: $115,000
  • T41. Yubin Jang: $115,000
  • T44. Martin Kaymer: $107,500
  • T44. Matthew Wolff: $107,500
  • T44. John Catlin: $107,500
  • T47. Lee Westwood: $50,000
  • T47. Anthony Kim: $50,000
  • T49. Ian Poulter: $50,000
  • T49. Sam Horsfield: $50,000
  • T51. Marc Leishman: $60,000
  • T51. Mito Pereira: $60,000
  • 53. Graeme McDowell: $60,000
  • 54. Frederik Kjettrup: $50,000

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी