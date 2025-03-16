LIV Golf Singapore 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25 million purse?

On Sunday, March 16, Joaquin Niemann clinched the LIV Golf Singapore 2025 title, posting a five-stroke win over Brooks Koepka. He fired a flawless 6-under 65 to secure his second title of the season.

Brooks Koepka also shot a low 65 in the final round of LIV Golf Singapore 2025 to finish as the solo runner-up. Ben Campbell earned a solo third-place finish, six strokes back, while David Puig secured solo fourth at 10-under.

Dustin Johnson, who held a share of the 36-hole lead, eventually finished T5 alongside Jon Rahm, Sebastian Munoz, Louis Oosthuizen, and Cameron Tringale.

The purse size of LIV Golf Singapore 2025 was $25 million, with $20 million reserved for the individual portion. Niemann bagged $4 million for his fourth LIV Golf title, while Koepka took home $2.25 million for his solo runner-up finish.

Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC continued their hot run and completed a three-peat on Sunday to bag $3 million. Legion XII received $1.5 million for their runner-up finish, while 4Aces GC earned $500,000 for their podium finish.

The final payout for the LIV Golf Singapore 2025 explored

Here's a look at the complete payout for the LIV Golf Singapore 2025:

1. Joaquin Niemann: $4 million

2. Brooks Koepka: $2.25 million

3. Ben Campbell: $1.5 million

David Puig: $1 million

T5. Louis Oosthuizen: $615,500

T5. Jon Rahm: $615,500

T5. Cameron Tringale: $615,500

T5. Sebastian Munoz: $615,500

T5. Dustin Johnson: $615,500

T10. Bryson DeChambeau: $371,250

T10. Abraham Ancer: $371,250

T10. Paul Casey: $371,250

T10. Jason Kokrak: $371,250

T14. Richard Bland: $280,000

T14. Luis Masaveu: $280,000

T14. Kevin Na: $280,000

T14. Charl Schwartzel: $280,000

T14. Lucas Herbert: $280,000

T19. Tyrrell Hatton: $188,500

T19. Harold Varner III: $188,500

T19. Caleb Surratt: $188,500

T19. Phil Mickelson: $188,500

T19. Cameron Smith: $188,500

24. Thomas Pieters: $167,500

T25. Anirban Lahiri: $161,250

T25. Tom McKibbin: $161,250

T25. Chieh-Po Lee: $161,250

T25. Patrick Reed: $161,250

T29. Talor Gooch: $152,500

T29. Peter Uihlein: $152,500

T29. Dean Burmester: $152,500

T32. Adrian Meronk: $142,500

T32. Sergio Garcia: $142,500

T32. Matt Jones: $142,500

T32. Brendan Steele: $142,500

T32. Danny Lee: $142,500

37. Carlos Ortiz: $135,000

T38. Andy Ogletree: $122,500

T38. Bubba Watson: $122,500

T38. Henrik Stenson: $122,500

T41. Charles Howell III: $115,000

T41. Branden Grace: $115,000

T41. Yubin Jang: $115,000

T44. Martin Kaymer: $107,500

T44. Matthew Wolff: $107,500

T44. John Catlin: $107,500

T47. Lee Westwood: $50,000

T47. Anthony Kim: $50,000

T49. Ian Poulter: $50,000

T49. Sam Horsfield: $50,000

T51. Marc Leishman: $60,000

T51. Mito Pereira: $60,000

53. Graeme McDowell: $60,000

54. Frederik Kjettrup: $50,000

