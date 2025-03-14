LIV Golf Singapore 2025 round 2 tee times and groupings explored

Following the first round of 2025 LIV Golf Singapore, Dustin Johnson took the lead after firing 8-under. He has a three-shot lead over Sebastian Muñoz. The fourth event of the 2025 season is being held from Friday (March 14) to Sunday (March 16), at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

The second round of LIV Golf Singapore starts on Saturday (March 15) with a shotgun start at 9:15 am Singapore Standard Time (SST). For US viewers, the round will begin at 9:15 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Friday (March 14), 2025.

Dustin Johnson is grouped with Cameron Smith, and Sebastian Munoz and will begin from the first tee. Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann are grouped with Louis Oosthuizen and will tee off from the second hole.

Speaking of other major pairings, Jon Rahm and Paul Casey are paired on the third hole, while Sergio Garcia and Richard Bland will start from the tenth tee. Bryson DeChambeau is paired with Tom McKibbin and Marc Leishman in the second round of LIV Golf Singapore.

LIV Golf Singapore 2025 round 2 tee times explored

Here are the tee time details for the LIV Golf Singapore, Round 2:

Hole 1 : Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Sebastian Muñoz (Torque GC)

: Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Sebastian Muñoz (Torque GC) Hole 2 : Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)

: Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC) Hole 3 : Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Paul Casey (Crushers GC)

: Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Paul Casey (Crushers GC) Hole 4 : Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC), Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC), Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC)

: Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC), Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC), Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC) Hole 5 : Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC), Harold Varner III (4Aces GC), Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC)

: Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC), Harold Varner III (4Aces GC), Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC) Hole 6 : Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), John Catlin (Iron Heads GC), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC)

: Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), John Catlin (Iron Heads GC), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC) Hole 7 : Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), Chieh-Po Lee (Iron Heads GC)

: Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), Chieh-Po Lee (Iron Heads GC) Hole 8 : Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC), Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC)

: Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC), Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC) Hole 9 : Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), Mito Pereira (Torque GC), Talor Gooch (Smash GC)

: Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), Mito Pereira (Torque GC), Talor Gooch (Smash GC) Hole 10 : Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)

: Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC) Hole 11 : Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC), Matt Jones (Ripper GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC)

: Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC), Matt Jones (Ripper GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC) Hole 12 : Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC), Anthony Kim

: Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC), Anthony Kim Hole 13 : Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), Marc Leishman (Ripper GC), Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC)

: Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), Marc Leishman (Ripper GC), Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC) Hole 14 : Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC), Branden Grace (Stinger GC), Charles Howell III (Crushers GC)

: Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC), Branden Grace (Stinger GC), Charles Howell III (Crushers GC) Hole 15 : Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC), Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC)

: Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC), Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC) Hole 16 : Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Jason Kokrak (Smash GC), Patrick Reed (4Aces GC)

: Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Jason Kokrak (Smash GC), Patrick Reed (4Aces GC) Hole 17 : Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), David Puig (Fireballs GC), Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC)

: Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), David Puig (Fireballs GC), Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC) Hole 18: Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC), Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

