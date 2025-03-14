Who is leading LIV Golf Singapore after Day 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of LIV Golf Singapore has concluded on Friday at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. Dustin Johnson fired a bogey-free 8-under 63 in LIV Golf Singapore's opening round to take the early lead. Following the first day's action, he held a three-shot lead over Sebastian Muñoz.

Johnson scored birdies on the 2nd, 4th, 7th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th holes at the tournament. The 40-year-old had a rough start in the 2025 LIV Golf season. He tied for 44th at Riyadh and 31st at Adelaide. His performance further dwindled in Hong Kong, where he finished 54th, the last position at the tournament. His last win came at the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Tringale fired 4-under 67s and were tied for third.

LIV Golf Hong Kong winner Sergio Garcia had an average start. He scored 1-over 72 in the first round with one birdie and two bogeys. US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau had one of the worst rounds in LIV Golf. He scored 3-over 74 with a birdie against two bogeys and a double bogey. He is currently tied for 46th.

The second round of 2025 LIV Golf Singapore will start at 9:15 AM Singapore Standard Time (SST) on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

LIV Golf Singapore leaderboard after Round 1 explored

Here's the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Singapore after Round 1:

1 Dustin Johnson: -8

Dustin Johnson: 2 Sebastian Muñoz: -5

Sebastian Muñoz: T3 Cameron Smith: -4

Cameron Smith: T3 Joaquin Niemann: -4

Joaquin Niemann: T3 Brooks Koepka: -4

Brooks Koepka: T3 Louis Oosthuizen: -4

Louis Oosthuizen: T3 Paul Casey: -4

Paul Casey: T3 Jon Rahm: -4

Jon Rahm: T3 Abraham Ancer: -4

Abraham Ancer: T3 Cameron Tringale: -4

Cameron Tringale: T11 Peter Uihlein: -3

Peter Uihlein: T11 Ben Campbell: -3

Ben Campbell: T11 Danny Lee: -3

Danny Lee: T11 Carlos Ortiz: -3

Carlos Ortiz: T11 Caleb Surratt: -3

Caleb Surratt: T11 Lucas Herbert: -3

Lucas Herbert: T11 David Puig: -3

David Puig: T11 Charl Schwartzel: -3

Charl Schwartzel: T11 Patrick Reed: -3

Patrick Reed: T11 Jason Kokrak: -3

Jason Kokrak: T21 Phil Mickelson: -2

Phil Mickelson: T21 Andy Ogletree: -2

Andy Ogletree: T21 Harold Varner III: -2

Harold Varner III: T21 Brendan Steele: -2

Brendan Steele: T25 Bubba Watson: -1

Bubba Watson: T25 John Catlin: -1

John Catlin: T25 Tyrrell Hatton: -1

Tyrrell Hatton: T25 Chieh-Po Lee: -1

Chieh-Po Lee: T25 Anirban Lahiri: -1

Anirban Lahiri: T25 Adrian Meronk: -1

Adrian Meronk: T25 Luis Masaveu: -1

Luis Masaveu: T25 Dean Burmester: -1

Dean Burmester: T25 Thomas Pieters: -1

Thomas Pieters: T25 Talor Gooch: -1

Talor Gooch: T35 Mito Pereira: E

Mito Pereira: T35 Henrik Stenson: E

Henrik Stenson: T35 Richard Bland: E

Richard Bland: T38 Sergio Garcia: +1

Sergio Garcia: T38 Yubin Jang: +1

Yubin Jang: T38 Kevin Na: +1

Kevin Na: T38 Matt Jones: +1

Matt Jones: T38 Lee Westwood: +1

Lee Westwood: T43 Anthony Kim: +2

Anthony Kim: T43 Martin Kaymer: +2

Martin Kaymer: T43 Sam Horsfield: +2

Sam Horsfield: T46 Bryson DeChambeau: +3

Bryson DeChambeau: T46 Marc Leishman: +3

Marc Leishman: T46 Tom McKibbin: +3

Tom McKibbin: T46 Charles Howell III: +3

Charles Howell III: T46 Branden Grace: +3

Branden Grace: T51 Matthew Wolff: +5

Matthew Wolff: T51 Ian Poulter: +5

Ian Poulter: 53 Graeme McDowell: +7

Graeme McDowell: 54 Frederik Kjettrup: +9

