Who is leading LIV Golf Singapore after Day 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of LIV Golf Singapore has concluded on Friday at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. Dustin Johnson fired a bogey-free 8-under 63 in LIV Golf Singapore's opening round to take the early lead. Following the first day's action, he held a three-shot lead over Sebastian Muñoz.
Johnson scored birdies on the 2nd, 4th, 7th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th holes at the tournament. The 40-year-old had a rough start in the 2025 LIV Golf season. He tied for 44th at Riyadh and 31st at Adelaide. His performance further dwindled in Hong Kong, where he finished 54th, the last position at the tournament. His last win came at the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Tringale fired 4-under 67s and were tied for third.
LIV Golf Hong Kong winner Sergio Garcia had an average start. He scored 1-over 72 in the first round with one birdie and two bogeys. US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau had one of the worst rounds in LIV Golf. He scored 3-over 74 with a birdie against two bogeys and a double bogey. He is currently tied for 46th.
The second round of 2025 LIV Golf Singapore will start at 9:15 AM Singapore Standard Time (SST) on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
LIV Golf Singapore leaderboard after Round 1 explored
Here's the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Singapore after Round 1:
- 1 Dustin Johnson: -8
- 2 Sebastian Muñoz: -5
- T3 Cameron Smith: -4
- T3 Joaquin Niemann: -4
- T3 Brooks Koepka: -4
- T3 Louis Oosthuizen: -4
- T3 Paul Casey: -4
- T3 Jon Rahm: -4
- T3 Abraham Ancer: -4
- T3 Cameron Tringale: -4
- T11 Peter Uihlein: -3
- T11 Ben Campbell: -3
- T11 Danny Lee: -3
- T11 Carlos Ortiz: -3
- T11 Caleb Surratt: -3
- T11 Lucas Herbert: -3
- T11 David Puig: -3
- T11 Charl Schwartzel: -3
- T11 Patrick Reed: -3
- T11 Jason Kokrak: -3
- T21 Phil Mickelson: -2
- T21 Andy Ogletree: -2
- T21 Harold Varner III: -2
- T21 Brendan Steele: -2
- T25 Bubba Watson: -1
- T25 John Catlin: -1
- T25 Tyrrell Hatton: -1
- T25 Chieh-Po Lee: -1
- T25 Anirban Lahiri: -1
- T25 Adrian Meronk: -1
- T25 Luis Masaveu: -1
- T25 Dean Burmester: -1
- T25 Thomas Pieters: -1
- T25 Talor Gooch: -1
- T35 Mito Pereira: E
- T35 Henrik Stenson: E
- T35 Richard Bland: E
- T38 Sergio Garcia: +1
- T38 Yubin Jang: +1
- T38 Kevin Na: +1
- T38 Matt Jones: +1
- T38 Lee Westwood: +1
- T43 Anthony Kim: +2
- T43 Martin Kaymer: +2
- T43 Sam Horsfield: +2
- T46 Bryson DeChambeau: +3
- T46 Marc Leishman: +3
- T46 Tom McKibbin: +3
- T46 Charles Howell III: +3
- T46 Branden Grace: +3
- T51 Matthew Wolff: +5
- T51 Ian Poulter: +5
- 53 Graeme McDowell: +7
- 54 Frederik Kjettrup: +9