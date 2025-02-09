LIV Golf star Anthony Kim gets honest after rocky start of the season at Riyadh

The 2025 LIV Golf season started at Riyadh Golf Club, with Anthony Kim continuing as a wildcard. He carded even par for the event and remained T49 on the leaderboard in the first professional men's night golf match.

Kim is one of the most active golfers on social media and shared his thoughts on the dodgy start that he made this season. He shared a story on his Instagram and said this wasn't the result he was looking for.

"Wasn't my best and wasn't the result I was looking for 4 but I'm definitely on the right track & looking 4ward 2 Australia," Anthony Kim wrote.

Screengrab of Anthony Kim's Instagram story (@anthonykimofficial)

Kim had a decent start to the LIV Golf Riyadh. He carded -1 with three birdies and two bogeys in the opening round. However, the 39-year-old golfer couldn't build up on this momentum as he scored +1 on day two with 17 pars and a bogey on the 16th. His final round on day three was a bit more adventurous, with three birdies and a double bogey and bogey to remain even par for the day and event.

Anthony Kim is continuing his campaign at LIV Golf as a wildcard and is not part of any team yet. Meanwhile, Adrian Meronk won the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh as he remained -17 for the event by two strokes. The 2024 LIV Golf individual champion Jon Rahm remained just two strokes behind and finished runner-up.

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh complete leaderboard including Anthony Kim and others

Here's the final leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh.

1. Adrian Meronk - -17

T2. Jon Rahm - -15

T2. Sebastian Muñoz - -15

T4. Dean Burmester - -14

T4. Lucas Herbert - -14

T6. David Puig - -13

T6. Sergio Garcia - -13

T6. Marc Leishman - -13

T6. Bryson DeChambeau - -13

T6. Tyrrell Hatton - -13

11. Caleb Surratt - -12

T12. Bubba Watson - -11

T12. Sam Horsfield - -11

T12. Anirban Lahiri - -11

T15. Ben Campbell - -10

T15. Tom McKibbin - -10

T15. Matthew Wolff - -10

T18. Cameron Tringale - -9

T18. Thomas Pieters - -9

T18. Paul Casey - -9

T21. Jason Kokrak - -8

T21. Peter Uihlein - -8

T21. Harold Varner III - -8

T21. Graeme McDowell - -8

T25. Wade Ormsby - -7

T25. Louis Oosthuizen - -7

T25. Cameron Smith - -7

T25. Carlos Ortiz - -7

T25. Lee Westwood - -7

T30. Brendan Steele - -6

T30. Ollie Schniederjans - -6

T30. Ian Poulter - -6

T33. Luis Masaveu - -5

T33. Frederik Kjettrup - -5

T33. Charl Schwartzel - -5

T33. Danny Lee - -5

T33. Matt Jones - -5

T33. Brooks Koepka - -5

T33. Joaquin Niemann - -5

T40. Richard Bland - -4

T40. Chieh-Po Lee - -4

T42. Charles Howell III - -3

T42. Abraham Ancer - -3

T44. Patrick Reed - -2

T44. Talor Gooch - -2

T44. Dustin Johnson - -2

T44. Martin Kaymer - -2

48. Henrik Stenson - -1

T49. Anthony Kim - E

T49. Yubin Jang - E

T49. Mito Pereira - E

T52. Branden Grace - +1

T52. Kevin Na - +1

54. Andy Ogletree - +3

