LIV Golf star Anthony Kim shares a powerful message on sobriety

Anthony Kim returned to professional golf last year after a hiatus of 12 years. This year, he'll be playing his second season on LIV Golf. He shared a heartfelt and powerful message about sobriety on his latest Instagram story. Before his return in 2024, he last played at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship.

In an interview with David Feherty on LIV Golf Plus last year, Kim shared that during his hiatus, he had numerous surgeries on his Achilles tendon, hand, and shoulder and also a spinal fusion procedure. Further, he shared that he struggled with addiction. In his Instagram story, he shared a post from the Instagram account @soberrenewal, which read:

"We stay sober not just for ourselves. But for everything we've rebuilt."

Screengrab of Anthony Kim's Instagram story (@anthonykimofficial)

In earlier interviews, Kim said that he has an addictive personality and he had the wrong company during his break from golf. Talking about his rehabilitation, he said (via LIV Golf):

"Going through the rehab process, I found what was really important in my life. Even though playing good golf is a big deal, just being able to share that moment with my daughter and my wife was the most amazing moment of my golf career." [02:04]

Anthony Kim said that he shared many "great moments" with his family and 2024 was the best year of his life despite his golf performances. He further said:

"I'm still trying to figure out the exact day I walked into that rehab center, but I know it's either this week or next week, it’s my second full year of sobriety, and I'm so proud of that, more than any golf accomplishment I'll ever get. No matter what I do moving forward, just to get to year two is an accomplishment for me, and I'm so proud of myself."

Kim tied for 49th in the first tournament of the 2025 LIV Golf at Riyadh.

Anthony Kim is excited to play the second season of LIV Golf

In the video posted by LIV Golf on YouTube, Anthony Kim shared thoughts on his return to professional golf. Kim had a poor 2024 season failing to get a top-10 or top-25 finish. Talking about his return, he said:

"I was away from the game for just over 12 years. I know it's hard to believe, but I absolutely didn't play any golf. I didn't have golf clubs, a golf shirt, or golf shoes to play with, so it was a long time away. Definitely excited to be back and grateful for this opportunity to play second year. Last year, I feel like was getting used to playing golf again, traveling, and just seeing if I felt like I could do it." [00:28]

Kim will next compete in LIV Golf Adelaide this week from February 14 to 16 in Adelaide, Australia.

