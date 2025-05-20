LIV Golf star Talor Gooch withdraws from US Open qualifier mid-round

LIV Golf star Talor Gooch was attempting to qualify for the upcoming 2025 U.S. Open. However, he DNF the U.S. Open competitive qualifying tournament and will not be in the field at Oakmont Country Club on June 12.

Gooch turned pro in 2014 and won the RSM Classic in 2021. He also won one event on the Web.com Tour circuit— the 2017 News Sentinel Open. In 2023, he won three individual titles on LIV Golf— in Adelaide, Singapore, and Andalusia. He has yet to secure a major championship victory, although he competed in the PGA Championhsip last year and finished at T60.

According to a report by NUCLR Golf, the American golfer had three holes left to play in the U.S. Open competitive qualifying tournament before he withdrew. The post read:

“This year’s U.S. Open will have an asterisk beside it as LIV Golf star Talor Gooch will not be in the field after walking off the course with 3 holes to play at final qualifying. He DNF.”

Take a look at the post:

Gooch had played 15 holes and was at +1, which would’ve placed him at 52nd out of 76 golfers who were competing in the qualifier.

Last year, Talor Gooch did not even attempt to qualify for the tournament. When he was asked if he was going to compete in the final qualifying for the tournament, he simply said (via Sports Illustrated)

“I am not.”

The 33-year-old did not provide any reason for why he decided not to compete in the qualifier last year. Similarly, his reason for withdrawing from the qualifier this year is still unknown.

How has Talor Gooch performed in LIV Golf this year?

Since securing three LIV Golf victories in 2023, Talor Gooch has been unable to claim another victory on the breakaway league. This year, he has competed in seven LIV Golf tournaments, securing only three top-20 finishes.

The Oklahoma-born golfer kicked off the year in the season opener at Riyadh and finished at T44 with two-under 214, his second-worst performance so far. After that, he competed in Adelaide where he placed T51 after scoring 10-over 226.

Talor Gooch teed off in Hong Kong and Singapore, finishing in 49th positon and T29, respectively. His top-20 results were from Miami, Mexico City, and Korea.

LIV Golf Miami was held at the Trump National Doral Golf Course and Talor Gooch put up a good fight against the blue monster. He scored two-over 218 and finished at T12. Following that, he placed T13 in Mexico City after finishing with six-under 207.

Gooch’s best result so far came during LIV Golf Korea. He scored 65-71-66, finishing with 14-under 202, which placed him in third position.

Notably, Bryson DeChambeau bested Gooch in LIV Golf Korea and took the lead with 19-under. Charles Howell III placed in second position with 17-under.

