LIV Golf Team Championship Quaterfinals tee times and team pairings explored

The LIV Golf Team Championship will be played on Friday as the final event of the circuit's season. The event will feature a new format that will give all players the opportunity to play at least two rounds.

According to the adopted format, the first four places in the team standings will be seeded in the semi-final stage of the LIV GOLF Team Championship, i.e., they will start their competition on Saturday. The quarterfinals will be played on Friday.

The other eight teams will participate in this stage. The teams ranked five to eight chose their rivals from among the teams ranked nine to 12:

Stinger GC (5) vs. IronHeads GC (12)

Fireballs GC (6) vs. Majesticks GC (11)

Ripper GC (7) vs. Cleeks GC (10)

Smash GC (8) vs. HyFlyers GC (9)

The quarterfinal round of the LIV Golf Team Championship will begin at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida.

It will begin in the traditional shotgun format and be played in a team match play format (two players in singles and a foursome).

The most notable quarterfinal matchup pits the Smash GC, led by Brooks Koepka, against the HyFlyers GC, led by Phil Mickelson.

However, the former is the clear favorite due to the presence of Koepka, who has won two LIV tournaments this season in addition to winning the 2023 PGA Championship.

The four winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals. The top four teams of the season, 4Aces GC (1), Crushers GC (2), Torque GC (3), and RangeGoats GC (4), will choose their opponents prior to the start of Saturday's round.

The final round will feature all LIV Golf teams and players in a traditional stroke play format. All scores will count toward each team's final standings.

LIV Golf Team Championship: Purse and Prizes Explored

The LIV Golf Team Championship will have a purse of $50 million, and all teams will receive prizes based on their finish. A portion of each prize will go to the team's account, and the other portion will be distributed to the individual players.

The winning team will receive $14 million, with $8.6 million going to the team and $1.4 million going to each player.

Below is the full prize distribution for the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship:

PLACE PRICE TEAM SHARE (60%) PLAYERS SHARE (10% EACH)

1 $14,000,000 $8,400,000 $1,400,000

2 $8,000,000 $4,800,000 $800,000

3 $6,000,000 $3,600,000 $600,000

4 $4,000,000 $2,400,000 $400,000

5 $3,250,000 $1,950,000 $325,000

6 $3,000,000 $1,800,000 $300,000

7 $2,750,000 $1,650,000 $275,000

8 $2,500,000 $1,500,000 $250,000

9 $2,000,000 $1,200,00 $200,000

10 $1,750,000 $1,050,000 $175,000

11 $1,500,000 $900,000 $150,000

12 $1,250,000 $750,000 $125,000

The champion team for the 2022 season was the 4Aces GC, then made up of Dustin Johnson (captain), Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Talor Gooch. The latter joined the RangeGoats GC for the 2023 season, and his place was taken by Peter Uihlein.