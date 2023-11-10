“LIV Golf Team Name?”, “Phelps ripping tube back in 09?”: Jon Rahm’s star-studded birthday celebration causes a buzz on the internet among fans

Jon Rahm celebrated his 29th birthday on 10th November, 2023. Just like most of the PGA Tour events he plays, his birthday dinner was star-studded as well. However, one slight difference was that these were sports stars from various different fields.

J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz, Michael Phelps and Jon Rahm got together to celebrate Rahm and Ertz's birthday for a special birthday dinner with all their wives in attendance. Rahm appeared to thoroughly enjoy his birthday and posted about it on various social media platforms.

He captioned a photo of the dinner on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"What a great evening, it was an honor to celebrate Zach and my birthday with this great group of friends. Guess what the topic of conversation was."

Needless to say, the star-studded photo caught the eye of fans from all different sports. Fans were quick to make some light-hearted jokes about them on social media, including asking if they were going to get together to form a LIV Golf team. This comment also comes at a time when there is rising speculation about Jon Rahm making the move to LIV Golf.

Several fans also made guesses on what the topic of conversation was, which resulted in some hilarious replies.

Jon Rahm, Michael Phelps, J.J. Watt and Zach Ertz come together for birthday dinner

All four sporting superstars are based in Arizona and have been friends for quite a long time. All of them have accomplished incredible feats and made themselves a part of sporting history.

Michael Phelps, one of the best swimmers of all time, holds the record for the most decorated Olympian. He also holds the record for Olympic gold medals, Olympic gold medals in individual events, and Olympic medals in individual events.

Jon Rahm is a two-time Major winner, former World No. 1, and most recently known to be a part of the winning team of the Ryder Cup. JJ Watt is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, while Ertz is a football tight end who plays in the NFL.

Their wives are no less talented either. Julie Ertz was a part of the winning team of the U.S. Women's National Team in the 2015 World Cup. Kealia Watt was a national champion in the 2012 women's soccer league. Kelley Rahm was a javelin thrower at Arizona State, while Nicole Phelps was Miss California USA in 2010.

Needless to say, it is an incredible group of humans that got together to celebrate Rahm and Ertz's birthdays.