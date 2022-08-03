How did Michael Phelps meet his coach Bob Bowman? Relationship between the two explored

Michael Phelps is considered to be the greatest swimmer in modern history and is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 Olympic medals (23 golds). The American swimmer’s name is often brought up during discussions about legendary athletes around the world.

However, not many know that the legendary swimmer’s story would have been different if he hadn’t met his coach Bob Bowman, who has coached Phelps since he was 11 years old. While Phelps has many accolades, Bowman can proudly say that he was a part of the swimmer's success.

Michael Phelps first met Bob Bowman when he was seven years old at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club, where the swimmer came for a 60-minute technique clinic along with Cathy Lears.

Bowman paid attention to young Phelps’ swimming skills as both his elder sisters were competitive swimmers. Phelps’ oldest sister Hilary Phelps was a national-level swimmer while his second sister Whitney made the 1994 World Championship in Rome.

Bob Bowman becomes Michael Phelps' coach

2016 Austin Elite Invite - Day 3

Having watched his sisters perform in the pool, Bowman was convinced that Michael Phelps too had a knack for the sport. Bowman, who had the experience of coaching swimmers in various states, saw greatness in Phelps. This was the first meeting between the two. Following this, Bowman continued to watch Phelps' growth in the pool.

By 1997, Bowman informed Phelps’ parents that their son could be a great of the sport. Michael was 11 at the time. According to Bowman’s book, The Golden Rules, he told Phelps’ parents that their son could make it to the Olympic team in 2000. However, Michael’s mother Debbie Phelps dismissed this saying, “You’re crazy, Bowman.”

However, the coach managed to convince her and insisted Phelps must stop playing baseball and lacrosse and focus solely on swimming.

According to the book, Bowman also told Phelps’s parents to shift their son to a different school ‘where his swimming efforts would be appreciated'. Bowman began coaching Phelps that year.

Gino Blefari @ginoblefari



once said: “The key to victory was creating the right routines.”



Read the full post here: Did you read the latest Thoughts on Leadership? After a week of planning and strategizing, I was reminded about the importance of a solid routine. @coach_bowman once said: “The key to victory was creating the right routines.”Read the full post here: rethinkreport.com/2022/07/14/tho… Did you read the latest Thoughts on Leadership? After a week of planning and strategizing, I was reminded about the importance of a solid routine.@coach_bowman once said: “The key to victory was creating the right routines.”Read the full post here: rethinkreport.com/2022/07/14/tho…. https://t.co/9CgRyvb09i

Bowman on Phelps' career

Fulfilling Bowman’s vision, Phelps became the youngest American Olympian at age 15 in 2000. Later in 2004, the legendary swimmer went on to win six medals. According to Bowman, Michael Phelps’ career was aided by his parents. Bowman wrote in a feature on a 2003 edition of the 'Swimming Technique':

"Supportive parents have aided his (Michael Phelps) climb immensely. They had been through the drill with the older daughters. Then there's Michael's physique: at 6'4", he is mostly torso with a large chest and long arms. It's a body great for swimming. He is very flexible throughout the shoulders, upper body and especially in the ankles."

Phelps recently opened up on the struggles during his early days. Speaking about his family, the decorated swimmer even mentioned Bowman and stated that his coach acted as a father figure from a young age.

Bob Bowman continues to inspire

From making him the youngest male swimmer (15) at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Bowman has led Michael Phelps throughout his career. Phelps retired in 2016 after the Rio Olympics, becoming the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals.

By this time, Bowman had become the head coach for the US swim team. Following Phelps’ retirement, Bowman coached swimmer Chase Kalisz to win gold in the 400m individual medley at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Bowman also guided Hali Flickinger to her bronze medal in the women's 400m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far