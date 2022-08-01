"Dream, plan, reach": When Michael Phelps inspired others with his winning motto

Michael Phelps has revealed that he follows a three-step motto to win. The former American swimmer spoke about his secret to success and proclaimed that he follows the motto of "dream, plan, reach," explaining how the mantra led him to success.

Michael Phelps is the greatest swimmer ever in modern history. His tally of 28 Olympic medals (23 golds) makes him the most decorated Olympian of all time. The American's name often features in conversations about legendary athletes worldwide.

Having completed a glorious career, Phelps continues to inspire people across the globe with his actions.

The 37-year-old retired in 2016 after adding five Olympic gold medals to his collection at the Rio Games. Announcing his exit from competitive swimming, Phelps said:

"(I'm) done, done, done — and this time, I mean it."

Recently, the legendary athlete was seen in conversation with the employees of the Citadel. Speaking at a gathering where he was invited as a guest, Phelps revealed that he followed the motto of "dream, plan, reach" to scale success.

"I am sure you all want a chance to do something great. My motto is dream, plan, reach. Figure out a dream, how you are going to get there and go. Greatness is a bunch of little things done well and stacked on top of each other."

How Michael Phelps 'did something that nobody has ever done before'

Speaking about his motto, the Baltimore, Maryland, native went stated that people must be ready to "do the work" to have a chance of winning. Michael Phelps said that people must be willing "to do something great that nobody has ever done before."

Furthermore, Phelps spoke about people's reactions to his accomplishments.

"A lot of people tell me that it's impossible to do what I did. It's not. I am living proof."

Phelps' career and accolades have inspired millions. It is safe to say that his winning motto and perspective are bound to inspire many more. He's retired but continues to teach people how to "push the limits" by speaking about his successful career.

Michael Phelps' call to come out of retirement

Michael Phelps is arguably the greatest Olympian ever. However, his first shot at the Olympics medal had fallen short. While most swimmers dreamt of participating in the Olympics, Phelps pushed his limits from a young age for more extraordinary things.

It is pertinent to note that the American originally called it quits following the 2012 Olympics. In an interview, the swimmer said he had no plans to compete anymore at the age of 27.

Phelps revealed that he was finding it "difficult" to recover as his body was aging. However, the ace swimmer later changed his mind, deciding to come out of his early retirement and compete at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

The former athlete capped off an iconic career by adding five gold medals to his tally and hung his boots for one last time. In an interview, he stated his desire to swim and a love for the sport as the reasons for his decision to un-retire ahead of the 2016 Games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far