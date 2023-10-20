LIV Golf tickets Miami: All you need to know about the cost and more

The second season of the LIV Golf Series will soon be coming to an end, as the golfers tee off one last time in Miami. The ultimate event of the season will be held at the Trump National Doral in Florida. This weekend will see the team championship take place, and the format for the tournament will be slightly different than all the other weeks.

With the individual titles wrapped up and Talor Gooch winning, the team championship will be the focus. The tournament will feature everything from singles matches to foursomes, providing for three days of entertainment for fans.

Tickets for the event range from $30 per day to $650 per day. Following are the gallery prices for the tickets available for LIV Golf's Miami Event.

20h October, 2023: Lowest price $212

21st October, 2023: Lowest price $212

22nd October, 2023: Lowest price $235

The teams will be competing for a prize purse of $50 million, with the winning team taking home a whopping $14 million at the end of the tournament.

Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces lead LIV Golf team championship standings going into final weekend

Just as they did last year, the 4 Aces, led by Dustin Johnson go into the ultimate weekend leading the team standings. As a result, they will also get a bye in Friday's quarterfinals. Following are the rankings and points for all the teams going into the finals:

4 Aces GC- 192 points Crushers GC- 186 points Torque GC- 183 points RangeGoats GC- 179 points Stinger GC- 157 points Fireballs GC- 136 points Ripper GC- 81 points Smash GC- 54 points HyFlyers GC- 40 points Cleeks GC- 32 points Majesticks GC- 27 points Iron Heads GC- 20 points

The captains from every team will compete against each other in a singles match. Of the remaining three members, one golfer will tee off in another singles match, while the other two will play foursomes.

Each player's score will count for their team. Eventually, the lowest scoring team out of the top four will walk away as the winners of LIV Golf's second season.