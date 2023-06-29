LIV Golf Valderrama prize money: How much will the LIV event winner get?

LIV Golf League is back this week with the LIV Golf Valderrama. After a short break from action, the Saudi-backed series is currently at the prestigious Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain. The event, played from June 30 to July 2, will see LIV’s 48 players from the 12 teams go up against each for the $25 million prize purse.

Much like the rest of the LIV Golf events so far, LIV Golf Valderrama also features a stacked field headlined by the likes of Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. The players will be competing for the winner’s share of $4,000,000 from the Saudi-backed series’ massive purse.

It is pertinent to note that LIV still doesn’t offer OWGR ranking points, and thus the money is all the winner gets.

LIV Golf Valderrama prize money

According to LIV's prize money distribution chart, the LIV Golf Valderrama champion will bag $4 million. This is 20 per cent of the $20 million prize purse for the individual event. Owing to the league’s limited field, the event’s runner-up will also be earning a massive paycheck. The golfer finishing behind the champion will return home with $2.12 million.

The golfer finishing third on the final leaderboard will win $1.5 million, while the four-placed golfer will settle for $1.05 million. It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf events are 54 holes and do not have the classic 36 holes cut. Owing to this, all 48 players on the final leaderboard will bag prize money paychecks. The golfer finishing last will earn $120,000 for his efforts.

Apart from the individual prizes, LIV Golf Valderrama will also have team prizes. The LIV Golf team winning this week’s event will bag $3 million, while the runners-up will take $1.5 million. The team finishing third on the podium will get $500,000. It is noteworthy that the four players on each team will equally split the prize money.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the event:

WIN - $4,000,000

2 - $2,125,000

3 - $1,500,000

4 - $1,050,000

5 - $975,000

6 - $800,000

7 - $675,000

8 - $625,000

9 - $580,000

10 - $560,000

11 - $540,000

12 - $450,000

13 - $360,000

14 - $270,000

15 - $250,000

16 - $240,000

17 - $232,000

18 - $226,000

19 - $220,000

20 - $200,000

21 - $180,000

22 - $172,000

23 - $170,000

24 - $168,000

25 - $166,000

26 - $164,000

27 - $162,000

28 - $160,000

29 - $158,000

30 - $156,000

31 - $154,000

32 - $152,000

33 - $150,000

34 - $148,000

35 - $146,000

36 - $144,000

37 - $142,000

38 - $140,000

39 - $138,000

40 - $136,000

41 - $134,000

42 - $132,000

43 - $130,000

44 - $128,000

45 - $126,000

46 - $124,000

47 - $122,000

48 - $120,000

In case of ties, the prize money will be split between players.

