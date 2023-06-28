LIV Golf Valderrama 2023: Schedule, prize money, top players, and more

The LIV Golf Valderrama 2023 tournament is expected to captivate golf fans around the globe with its stellar field of competitors, picturesque setting, and substantial prize money. This competition will be held from June 30 to July 2, 2023, at the prestigious Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain, and will feature three days of exciting stroke play over 54 holes.

With a field of 48 players divided into 12 teams, the competition and stakes are anticipated to be intense. The tournament's prize pool is a staggering $25 million, with $20 million allocated to the individual competition and $5 million to the team competition.

The individual winner will receive a staggering $4 million, while the winning team will receive $3 million. These considerable prizes increase the level of competition and demonstrate the prestige of the LIV Golf Valderrama tournament.

LIV Golf Valderrama 2023: A Listicle Schedule

The tournament is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Real Club Valderrama in Andalucia, Spain, from 30 June to 2 July 2023. At 2:15 p.m. local time, players and spectators will have the ideal opportunity to experience the majesty and difficulty of this renowned course.

Top Players for the Valderrama

#1 Sergio Garcia: The renowned Spanish golfer and Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia, is a force to be reckoned with in Valderrama. Garcia's knowledge and skill on this historic course, as well as his seven pro wins in his native country, make him a formidable candidate in the LIV Golf Valderrama 2023 tournament.

#2 Harold Varner III: As the sixth different individual champion in 2023, Harold Varner III, the winner of the DC tournament, adds to the excitement of the competition. His outstanding performance on the course demonstrates his competence and versatility.

Furthermore, Varner's side, Torque GC, has already won its second team trophy of the season, establishing its standing as a formidable and competitive force in the event.

#3 Abraham Ancer: A skilled golfer noted for his precision and consistency Abraham Ancer joins the LIV Golf Valderrama 2023 team. Ancer is primed to make his impact on the event and compete for the coveted crown, thanks to a good track record and ability to deliver under pressure.

LIV Golf Valderrama individual payout info

Win: $4,000,000

2: $2,125,000

3: $1,500,000

4: $1,050,000

5: $975,000

6: $800,000

7: $675,000

8: $625,000

9: $580,000

10: $560,000

11: $540,000

12: $450,000

13: $360,000

14: $270,000

15: $250,000

16: $240,000

17: $232,000

18: $226,000

19: $220,000

20: $200,000

21: $180,000

22: $172,000

23: $170,000

24: $168,000

25: $166,000

