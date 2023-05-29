Harold Varner III recorded his first victory in the LIV Golf Invitational on Sunday. He did it with an excellent performance, one stroke ahead of Brandon Grace. In this way, he also contributed to his team, the Range Goats GC, reaching the third position.

Varner III stated that he feels fortunate for the opportunity offered by the LIV Golf Invitational, and it is not a recent feeling for him. In the Instagram post in which he unveiled his move to the LIV Golf Invitational in August 2022, he had defined the offer as "simply too good," because of the financial stability it offers his family.

The statement read:

"The truth is, my life is changing. The opportunity to join LV Golf is simply too good of a financial breakthrough for me to pass by. I know what it means to grow up without much. This money is going to ensure that my kid and future Varners will have a solid base to start on — and a life I could have only dreamt about growing up."

Harold Varner III: “I’m not really into trophies”

Harold Varner III

Months later, in April 2023, Harold Varner III gave an interview on his move to LIV Golf, and other topics, to The Washington Post. In it, he confirmed the financial motivation for his circuit change:

“I play golf so I can change the direction of my family’s life. And that’s it. No other reason.”

He also spoke about the confrontation between the LIV Golf Invitational and the PGA Tour, and his position on the matter:

“I’m not really into trophies ... If you said I can’t play in the Majors, I’d be fine. I’ve accepted that. I was cool with it. But some want their cake and to eat it too, I guess. Like, dude, you knew it was going to be bad. Like going against the US government: Good luck, man.”

He added:

“My job is to make people have the opportunity to do the things they want to do in life. In 10 years, you ain’t going to know who won this tournament. I can’t tell you who won Augusta last year. So you know what they’re going to remember? They’re going to remember how you helped someone; how you made someone feel.

“Everyone says money doesn’t make you happy. It doesn’t. It hasn’t made me happy. It’s made me capable.”

Harold Varner III comes from a hard-working family, originally from Ohio and Alabama. His grandfather and father had to navigate numerous hardships in order to put food on the table and raise each new generation.

Harold Varner III got his start in golf as a child, finding himself going to golf courses with humble equipment, cheap shoes, and used, mismatched clubs. None of this stopped him and he managed to work his way up to professional golf.

