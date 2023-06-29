LIV Golf Valderrama Round 1 pairings and tee times explored

The upcoming LIV Golf tournament is scheduled to start on Thursday, June 30, at the prestigious Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain. This highly anticipated event will feature a thrilling three-day stroke format competition from June 30 to July 2, with a field of 48 talented LIV golfers.
The tournament boasts an impressive purse of $25 million, with $20 million allocated for individual events and $5 million for team events. LIV Golf Valderrama marks the first event following the merger of the PGA Tour and PIF, adding to the excitement surrounding the tournament.
Sergio Garcia will pair up with Phil Mickelson, and Harold Varner III while Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, and Brooks Koepka will team up for the inaugural round.
Dustin Thomas will be paired with Bryson DeChambeau and Henrik Stenson, while Denny Lee will be paired with Martin Kaymer and Mito Pereira.
LIV Golf Valderrama Round 1 tee times explored
The first round of the LIV Golf Valderrama will begin at 1:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 30. Golfers are divided into groups of three and begin the game at different holes.
Bubba Watson will tee off on the second hole alongside Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka, while Harold Varner III will tee off on the first hole alongside Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson.
The LIV Golf Valderrama round 1 tee times are listed below.
Hole 1
- Harold Varner III - RangeGoats GC
- Sergio Garcia- Fireballs GC
- Phil Mickelson- HyFlyers GC
Hole 2
- Bubba Watson- RangeGoats GC
- Patrick Reed- 4 Aces GC
- Brooks Koepka- Smash GC
Hole 4
- Dustin Johnson- 4 Aces GC
- Bryson DeChambeau- Crushers GC
- Henrik Stenson- Majesticks GC
Hole 5
- Danny Lee- Iron Heads GC
- Martin Kaymer- Cleeck GC
- Mito Pereira- Torque GC
Hole 6
- Joaquin Niemann- Torque GC
- Ian Poulter- Majesticks GC
- Carlos Ortiz- Fireballs GC
Hole 7
- Lee Westwood- Majesticks GC
- Brendan Steele- HyFlyers GC
- Paul Casey- Crushers GC
Hole 8
- Jason Kokrak- Smash GC
- Charl Schwartzel- Stinger GC
- Marc Leishman- Ripper Gc
Hole 9
- David Puig- Torque GC
- Matt Jones-Ripper GC
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra- Fireballs Gc
Hole 10
- Richard Bland- Cleeks GC
- Chase Koepka-Smash GC
- Sihwan Kim- Iron Heads GC
Hole 11
- Laurie Canter- Majesticks GC
- James Piot- HyFlyers GC
- Jediah Morgan-Ripper GC
Hole 12
- Abraham Ancer-Fireballs GC
- Graeme McDowell-Cleeks GC
- Matthew Wolff-Smash GC
Hole 13
- Bernd Wiesberger- Cleeks GC
- Thomas Pieters-RangeGoats GC
- Scott Vincent- Iron Heads
Hole 15
- Charles Howell III- Crushers GC
- Pat Perez-4 Aces GC
- Cameron Tringale-HyFlyers GC
Hole 16
- Sebastian Munoz-Torque GC
- Anirban Lahiri-Crushers GC
- Dean Burnmester- Stinger GC
Hole 17
- Louis Oosthuizen-Stinger GC
- Kevin Na-Iron Heads GC
- Peter Uihlein-4 Aces GC
Hole 18
- Cameron Smith-Ripper GC
- Talor Gooch-Range Goats GC
- Brendan Grace-Stinger GC
2023 LIV Golf Valderrama TV Schedule
Here is the TV schedule for the 2023 LIV Golf Valderrama:
Round 1 - Friday, June 30
- Tee-off time: 2:15 PM (local time)
Round 2 - Saturday, July 1
- Tee-off time: 2:15 PM (local time)
Round 3 - Sunday, July 2
- Tee-off time: 2:00 PM (local time)