LIV Golf Valderrama Round 1 pairings and tee times explored

The upcoming LIV Golf tournament is scheduled to start on Thursday, June 30, at the prestigious Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain. This highly anticipated event will feature a thrilling three-day stroke format competition from June 30 to July 2, with a field of 48 talented LIV golfers.

The tournament boasts an impressive purse of $25 million, with $20 million allocated for individual events and $5 million for team events. LIV Golf Valderrama marks the first event following the merger of the PGA Tour and PIF, adding to the excitement surrounding the tournament.

Sergio Garcia will pair up with Phil Mickelson, and Harold Varner III while Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, and Brooks Koepka will team up for the inaugural round.

Dustin Thomas will be paired with Bryson DeChambeau and Henrik Stenson, while Denny Lee will be paired with Martin Kaymer and Mito Pereira.

LIV Golf Valderrama Round 1 tee times explored

The first round of the LIV Golf Valderrama will begin at 1:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 30. Golfers are divided into groups of three and begin the game at different holes.

Bubba Watson will tee off on the second hole alongside Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka, while Harold Varner III will tee off on the first hole alongside Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson.

The LIV Golf Valderrama round 1 tee times are listed below.

Hole 1

Harold Varner III - RangeGoats GC

Sergio Garcia- Fireballs GC

Phil Mickelson- HyFlyers GC

Hole 2

Bubba Watson- RangeGoats GC

Patrick Reed- 4 Aces GC

Brooks Koepka- Smash GC

Hole 4

Dustin Johnson- 4 Aces GC

Bryson DeChambeau- Crushers GC

Henrik Stenson- Majesticks GC

Hole 5

Danny Lee- Iron Heads GC

Martin Kaymer- Cleeck GC

Mito Pereira- Torque GC

Hole 6

Joaquin Niemann- Torque GC

Ian Poulter- Majesticks GC

Carlos Ortiz- Fireballs GC

Hole 7

Lee Westwood- Majesticks GC

Brendan Steele- HyFlyers GC

Paul Casey- Crushers GC

Hole 8

Jason Kokrak- Smash GC

Charl Schwartzel- Stinger GC

Marc Leishman- Ripper Gc

Hole 9

David Puig- Torque GC

Matt Jones-Ripper GC

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra- Fireballs Gc

Hole 10

Richard Bland- Cleeks GC

Chase Koepka-Smash GC

Sihwan Kim- Iron Heads GC

Hole 11

Laurie Canter- Majesticks GC

James Piot- HyFlyers GC

Jediah Morgan-Ripper GC

Hole 12

Abraham Ancer-Fireballs GC

Graeme McDowell-Cleeks GC

Matthew Wolff-Smash GC

Hole 13

Bernd Wiesberger- Cleeks GC

Thomas Pieters-RangeGoats GC

Scott Vincent- Iron Heads

Hole 15

Charles Howell III- Crushers GC

Pat Perez-4 Aces GC

Cameron Tringale-HyFlyers GC

Hole 16

Sebastian Munoz-Torque GC

Anirban Lahiri-Crushers GC

Dean Burnmester- Stinger GC

Hole 17

Louis Oosthuizen-Stinger GC

Kevin Na-Iron Heads GC

Peter Uihlein-4 Aces GC

Hole 18

Cameron Smith-Ripper GC

Talor Gooch-Range Goats GC

Brendan Grace-Stinger GC

2023 LIV Golf Valderrama TV Schedule

Here is the TV schedule for the 2023 LIV Golf Valderrama:

Round 1 - Friday, June 30

Tee-off time: 2:15 PM (local time)

Round 2 - Saturday, July 1

Tee-off time: 2:15 PM (local time)

Round 3 - Sunday, July 2

Tee-off time: 2:00 PM (local time)

