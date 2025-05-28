LIV Golf winner Dean Burmester shows off $11,500 special edition watch from Swiss luxury brand

South African golfer Dean Burmester recently gave fans a closer look at his luxury lifestyle. Burmester shared an Instagram story on May 28, featuring his IWC Pilot's Watch Chorograph TOP GUN. It's a luxury timepiece valued at $ 10.200 € on its official website. He put out an image of this watch while tagging the brand,

"@iwcwatches'

Dean Burmester's Instagram story

The IWC Pilot's Watch Chronograph TOP GUN is widely popular for its robust design and aviation-inspired aesthetics. It includes a 44.5mm black ceramic case, a black dial with luminescent hands and markers, and is powered by the IWC-manufactured 69380 calibre movement. This watch features chronograph functions, day and date displays, and a 46-hour power reserve. Its green textile strap showcases the military-inspired design.

Moreover, on the work front, Burmester recently had his victory at the LIV Golf Miami event on April 7, 2024. Held at Trump National Doranl, Burmester secured the win in a playoff against Sergio Garcia after both players finished the tournament at 11-under-par 205. In the playoff, both players parred the first extra hole. On the second playoff hole, Garcia's shot found the water while Burmester reached the green in two shots and made a three-foot par putt to seal the deal.

This win marked Burmester's first individual win in five months, following his victories at the Joburg Open and the South African Open in late 2023. Most recently, Dean Burmester appeared at the 2025 PGA Championship

Dean Burmester's 2025 PGA Championship debut ends early at Quail Hollow

Dean Burmester recently competed at the 2025 PGA Championship held from May 16 to 19 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. He entered the tournament in good form after he tied 12th at last year's PGA Championship. However, he posted consecutive rounds of 74 in both the first and second halves, finishing with a total score of 148, six over par. After which he failed to make it to the 36-hole cut, resulting in his early exit from the championship.

Ahead of the tournament, Burmester highlighted his excitement entering this event in a Golf Digest interview:

"I am carrying decent form coming in here, and yes, it is the strongest field, but it only takes four good days to lift the trophy,” Burmester said.

“That is my expectation. I want to put four good days together and see where I am at the end of it. After traveling over multiple time zones, I probably needed the week off and needed the rest. I feel pretty good. I’ve put in a lot of work, so I am excited to get going come Thursday.”

Moving forward, Dean Burmester is set to compete next at the LIV Golf Houston event. It's scheduled for June 7-9, 2025, at the Golf Club Houston. As of now, Burmester plays for the Stinger GC and ranks within the top 25 of the LIV Golf individual standings for the 2025 season.

