LIV golfer Cameron Smith smashes golf bag with club after disappointing round leads to 2023 Australian PGA Championship cut miss

Cameron Smith, the winner of the 2022 Australian PGA Championship, had a less-than-favorable outing in 2023 as he crashed out of the tournament before making the cut. His second round shooting of seven-over 78 saw him hold back tears. However, his anger was apparent as he smashed his clubs against his golf bag in frustration.

The underwhelming round saw him finish 9 over par after the first two rounds, tied for the second last position as he failed to make the cut. Unable to contain his anger, he vented it on his nearby golf clubs. Speaking about his dismal outing, Cameron Smith said via Golf Magic:

"Yeah, no words, sh*t."

He further added:

"Australia has been so good to me, there's no reason to perform like that. Unacceptable. I've performed under pressure before and it's not acceptable, a bit upsetting actually. I know what I'm doing, it's just going out there and committing to something is another thing."

Smith first won the Australian PGA Championship title in 2017 and successfully defended it in 2018. After winning it again in 2022, he hoped to defend his title in 2023 but failed to do so.

Cameron Smith speaks about the disappointing 2023 Australian PGA Championship

With the Australian PGA Championship ending in disappointment, Cameron Smith will look to set himself up for a better result at the upcoming Australian Open. He said via Golf Magic:

"I hope I can get it together for next week and put on a better show than that."

Cameron Smith will also look to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which he will have to do by earning a country quota. However, he will have to maintain his world ranking to earn a country quota. With the LIV Golf series not being awarded OWGR points, he is slowly slipping down the board and risks losing his spot.

“I definitely want to be there, mate, 100 percent. I know the criteria, I don't know if that can change, but I’ve got these couple of events here [the Australian PGA and the Australian Open, which are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and therefore receive world ranking points] and probably more looks again in the [2024] Majors, so hopefully I can keep that ranking up and wear the (Australian national) coat of arms on the chest again, it’s pretty special.”

The 2024 season will see Smith tee it up in the Asian Tour alongside the LIV Golf series to maintain OWGR Points.