LIV Golfer chooses Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season over Tiger Woods' heroics in the 2000s

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has 13 PGA Tour wins, and seven of those wins were in 2024 alone. During a chat with Sean Zak, LIV golfer Bubba Watson admitted that he prefers Scheffler’s performance from the 2024 season over golf legend Tiger Woods’ achievements in the 2000s.

Scottie Scheffler started playing professional golf in 2018. He won the Masters Tournament in 2022 and in 2024. He has also won the Players Championship two years in a row– in 2023 and 2024. Some of his other achievements from last year include winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Tour Championship.

On the other hand, golf legend Tiger Woods turned pro in 1996 and has 82 PGA Tour wins. He won 56 PGA Tour events between 2000 and 2009, including multiple victories at the Open Championship, Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

During a chat with golf insider Sean Zak, Watson admitted that although Tiger Woods accomplished phenomenal feats in the 2000s, Scheffler’s year in 2024 was still his top pick.

“I know Tiger did some stuff in the 2000s, but Scottie’s year was the best we’ve ever seen. With all the talent around the world now playing, that was it.” Watson said. (Via X) [0:00]

Scottie Scheffler has won the Masters Tournament twice, but is yet to secure a win in any other Major Championship. He came in second place in the 2022 U.S. Open and the 2023 PGA Championship. He also finished at T7 in the 2024 Open Championship.

A look at Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 performance so far

Scottie Scheffler has completed five PGA Tour events so far but is yet to secure his first win of the year. The World No. 1 made his first start of the year at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at T9 with 15-under.

Scheffler’s second PGA Tour event of 2025 was the WM Phoenix Open, where he recorded his worst result of the year so far with a T25 finish at nine-under. After his performance at TPC Scottsdale, he barreled on to secure his best performance of the year so far—a T3 finish at the Genesis Invitational in Torrey Pines, with nine under.

From Torrey Pines, the 28-year-old pro golfer competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, finishing at T11 with four-under. He then headed to the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where he carded a T20 finish with four-under.

Scottie Scheffler is competing in the ongoing Texas Children’s Houston Open which kicked off on March 27. During a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the event, he revealed that his status as World No. 1 doesn’t do him any good, and he plans to focus on the tournament as best as he can.

“Showing up here being No. 1 in the world doesn’t do me any good, it just simply doesn’t. At the end of the day, I’m focused on the tournament and the task at hand. The rankings are the rankings, I don’t really care what they are,” he said. (Via Essentially Sports)

Scheffler finished the first round of the tournament at T13 with a score of three-under 67.

